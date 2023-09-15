Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PFLD: Low Duration Preferred Securities Fund With An Appealing Yield

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.83K Followers

Summary

  • The AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF is a fixed income fund.
  • The fund's collateral is composed of preferred securities, mainly from the banking and financial services sectors.
  • The fund's short duration profile helps to reduce interest rate risk, and its focus on investment grade securities and systemically important financial institutions mitigates default risk.
  • The vehicle has a low portfolio duration of 1.45 years, and a 3-year standard deviation of 8.3.
  • Contingent capital securities ('cocos') are not eligible to be included in the collateral pool.

Group Of Businesspeople On A Meeting At Their Company

miniseries/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle aims to provide a high monthly dividend via a portfolio of duration managed preferred securities. PFLD

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.83K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.