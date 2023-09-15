Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NextEra Energy Partners: 3 Reasons We Prefer Brookfield Renewable

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The renewable energy bubble has burst, leading to a decrease in valuations in the sector.
  • Brookfield Renewable Partners and NextEra Energy Partners have been beaten down to reasonable valuations.
  • We give you three reasons why we prefer the former over the latter.
  • Conservative Income Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Aerial view of Baihetan hydropower station,China.

Orientfootage

The renewable energy bubble has burst. While the march to increasing renewable energy sources has continued relentlessly, the bubble of epic valuations has come to an end. We documented this in real time with our Sell and Strong

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility? 

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. 

 

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
39.25K Followers

Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.


High Valuations have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.

Preferred Stock Trader is Comanager of Conservative Income Portfolio and shares research and resources with author. He manages our fixed income side looking for opportunistic investments with 12% plus potential returns. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

A
Adamccz33
Today, 10:18 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (81)
I agree with all components of this article. I own BAM, BEP and BIP. I think the operational leverage is immense.

You didn't really comment on the increased scale BEP gets by co-investing along side investment vehicles from BAM. They can participate in much larger deals with larger scale and have cheaper WACC due to credit rating.

The prices have come down as discount rates have increased. This leads to higher futures expected returns.
Brute80 profile picture
Brute80
Today, 10:05 AM
Comments (1.49K)
If only BEPC was not subject to the Canadian withholding tax.
c
carolynbayliss
Today, 10:15 AM
Investing Group
Comments (120)
@Brute80 If you are a U.S. Citizen consider buying in a retirement account like an IRA.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.