U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Municipal Bond Fund ETFs Record Largest Weekly Inflow Of The Year

Jack Fischer
Summary

  • Investors were net purchasers of fund assets for the third straight week, adding a net $18.7 billion.
  • Equity funds, money market funds, and taxable bond funds saw inflows, while alternatives funds, tax-exempt bond funds, mixed-assets funds, and commodities funds suffered outflows.
  • Exchange-traded equity funds attracted $13.4 billion in weekly net inflows, while conventional equity funds experienced outflows for the sixty-first straight week.

During LSEG Lipper’s fund flows week that ended September 13, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the third straight week, adding a net $18.7 billion.

Jack Fischer
Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

