Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carvana: Potential Catalyst Ahead

Sep. 15, 2023 5:22 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
822 Followers

Summary

  • Carvana's stock has shown positive momentum following key events, including a 13% jump after the company's comments highlighted potential catalysts.
  • The company is addressing investor concerns about long-term profitability by breaking down fixed and variable costs in its Q3 earnings report.
  • CVNA has implemented strategies to improve unit economics, such as building up the wholesale marketplace and increasing the customer-sourced share of retail units sold.
  • The valuation upside relies on the transparency of costs unveiled in Q3.

Carvana"s Stock Price Jumps On The Company"s Debt Restructuring Plan

Justin Sullivan

Positive Momentum Following Key Events

Carvana's (NYSE:CVNA) stock had been trading in a range-bound pattern since we issued our target price of approximately $50, back when the stock was trading at $25. We noted further

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
822 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.