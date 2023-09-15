Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unity: Buy The Backbone Of The Apple VisionPro And Meta Quest

Sep. 15, 2023 5:52 AM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)AAPL3 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Unity has faced backlash from game developers over recent pricing changes, causing uproar in the industry.
  • The company's partnership with Apple for its VisionPro is not expected to yield immediate results, requiring patience from investors.
  • U is still seeing pressure from the tough macro environment but has seen signs of stabilization.
  • I reiterate my strong buy rating as the long-term opportunity remains promising.
Man wearing VR headset reaching out with hand

We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Unity (NYSE:U) has been in the news due to game developer uproar over the latest set of pricing changes. U has sought to counteract headwinds from a tough macro environment with price increases, though the structure

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
29.87K Followers

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of U, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

b
brf69
Today, 7:20 AM
Comments (1.9K)
$U has irreparably harmed it's developers with this new licensing model. The new model will be difficult and prone to extreme error. Unless current management is changed, I don't see how they will repair the damage done.
N
NCinvestor
Today, 6:02 AM
Premium
Comments (79)
Not even a 1 paragraph brief explanation of what they do? What is “software support” in U context?
J
Jamack
Today, 6:48 AM
Comments (4)
@NCinvestor "Investor relations" is the best source for any publicly traded company. These types of articles are written for investors/traders and often assume some knowledge of "what they do".
