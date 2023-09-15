Wall Street Breakfast: Next Stop

Next stop

Oil prices have crossed $90 per barrel for the first time since November 2022, sending ripples through many parts of the economy. There are a variety of reasons for the upward climb, most notably the recent production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, but the pace at which oil is ascending is becoming a bigger topic of discussion. After remaining below $80 per barrel for most of the year, WTI crude (CL1:COM) broke above that level in the summer - and has soared over 17% over the past three weeks - helping to raise costs on everything from transportation to manufacturing.



No peak yet: Resurgent energy prices are a particular headache for the Federal Reserve, which was recently celebrating some wins on the inflation front. In fact, U.S. consumer prices in August rose by their most in more than a year, driven by a nearly 11% increase in retail gasoline prices. A weakened Chinese economy was also thought to sap global oil demand, but supply appears to be the bigger problem, with oil and gas companies quick to point out the regulatory restrictions on their sector.



While releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve were commonplace in 2022, when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, those drawdowns have brought SPR supplies to their lowest level in 40 years. If WTI crude would top $100 per barrel, the Biden administration would likely consider additional releases, but until then, there are some other options under consideration. Regular discussions are taking place with domestic producers and refiners, as well as international options like easing restrictions on exports from Iran or Venezuela.



SA commentary: "U.S. shale is running out of stream," declared Investing Group author Leo Nelissen. "We're not seeing peak oil but a significant decline in supply growth. Producers are seeing rapidly declining Tier 1 drilling reserves. They focus on free cash flow generation instead of production growth and reward investors through dividends and buybacks. They have learned their lesson - especially in an environment where new climate movements want to put big oil out of business."

On strike

The United Auto Workers has gone on strike against the "Detroit Three" after employees' four-year contracts with the companies expired at midnight. Around 13K auto workers went on strike at three factories owned by General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA), marking the first ever simultaneous strike. The walkouts will halt production of popular vehicle models including Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and GMC Canyon, sending shares of the Detroit Three into the red before the bell. SA analyst Doron Levin expects the companies and UAW to meet in the middle, but warned that "the latest spectacle of angry employees and frustrated executives provides a solid reason to avoid the Detroit industry." (40 comments)

IPO exuberance

Arm Holdings (ARM) closed up nearly 25% on Thursday, reaching a valuation of nearly $68B, in a stellar trading debut that reignited IPO market hopes. Arm, majority-owned by Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), sold more than 95.5M shares in the biggest initial public offering of the year, while Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son said he intends to maintain his 90% stake for "as long as possible." Not everyone is that confident. Investing Group Leader Stone Fox Capital warned that living up to lofty expectations following the hot IPO is nearly impossible, drawing comparisons to Rivian's (RIVN) $12B IPO and the over 80% decline in stock price since its debut. (68 comments)

Possible sale

Media mogul Byron Allen made a $10B offer to Disney (DIS) to purchase the ABC TV network, local stations, as well as the FX and National Geographic cable channels. The news follows reports of Disney holding early talks to sell its ABC network and stations to broadcast group Nexstar Media (NXST). Allen is expected to work with banks and private equity firms to finance a potential deal, declaring intentions to acquire TV broadcast affiliates to boost his holdings in local broadcast networks. The latest offer comes after Allen, who owns the Weather Channel, reportedly bid for BET Media. (31 comments)