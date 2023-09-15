Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wall Street Breakfast: Next Stop

Sep. 15, 2023 7:30 AM ET8 Comments
Next stop

Oil prices have crossed $90 per barrel for the first time since November 2022, sending ripples through many parts of the economy. There are a variety of reasons for the upward climb, most notably the recent production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, but the pace at which oil is ascending is becoming a bigger topic of discussion. After remaining below $80 per barrel for most of the year, WTI crude (CL1:COM) broke above that level in the summer - and has soared over 17% over the past three weeks - helping to raise costs on everything from transportation to manufacturing.

No peak yet: Resurgent energy prices are a particular headache for the Federal Reserve, which was recently celebrating some wins on the inflation front. In fact, U.S. consumer prices in August rose by their most in more than a year, driven by a nearly 11% increase in retail gasoline prices. A weakened Chinese economy was also thought to sap global oil demand, but supply appears to be the bigger problem, with oil and gas companies quick to point out the regulatory restrictions on their sector.

While releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve were commonplace in 2022, when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, those drawdowns have brought SPR supplies to their lowest level in 40 years. If WTI crude would top $100 per barrel, the Biden administration would likely consider additional releases, but until then, there are some other options under consideration. Regular discussions are taking place with domestic producers and refiners, as well as international options like easing restrictions on exports from Iran or Venezuela.

SA commentary: "U.S. shale is running out of stream," declared Investing Group author Leo Nelissen. "We're not seeing peak oil but a significant decline in supply growth. Producers are seeing rapidly declining Tier 1 drilling reserves. They focus on free cash flow generation instead of production growth and reward investors through dividends and buybacks. They have learned their lesson - especially in an environment where new climate movements want to put big oil out of business."

On strike

The United Auto Workers has gone on strike against the "Detroit Three" after employees' four-year contracts with the companies expired at midnight. Around 13K auto workers went on strike at three factories owned by General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA), marking the first ever simultaneous strike. The walkouts will halt production of popular vehicle models including Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and GMC Canyon, sending shares of the Detroit Three into the red before the bell. SA analyst Doron Levin expects the companies and UAW to meet in the middle, but warned that "the latest spectacle of angry employees and frustrated executives provides a solid reason to avoid the Detroit industry." (40 comments)

IPO exuberance

Arm Holdings (ARM) closed up nearly 25% on Thursday, reaching a valuation of nearly $68B, in a stellar trading debut that reignited IPO market hopes. Arm, majority-owned by Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), sold more than 95.5M shares in the biggest initial public offering of the year, while Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son said he intends to maintain his 90% stake for "as long as possible." Not everyone is that confident. Investing Group Leader Stone Fox Capital warned that living up to lofty expectations following the hot IPO is nearly impossible, drawing comparisons to Rivian's (RIVN) $12B IPO and the over 80% decline in stock price since its debut. (68 comments)

Possible sale

Media mogul Byron Allen made a $10B offer to Disney (DIS) to purchase the ABC TV network, local stations, as well as the FX and National Geographic cable channels. The news follows reports of Disney holding early talks to sell its ABC network and stations to broadcast group Nexstar Media (NXST). Allen is expected to work with banks and private equity firms to finance a potential deal, declaring intentions to acquire TV broadcast affiliates to boost his holdings in local broadcast networks. The latest offer comes after Allen, who owns the Weather Channel, reportedly bid for BET Media. (31 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan +1.1%. Hong Kong +0.8%. China -0.3%. India +0.5%.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.8%. Paris +1.6%. Frankfurt +1%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.2%. S&P +0.1%. Nasdaq -0.1%. Crude +0.4% to $90.53. Gold +0.3% to $1,939.20. Bitcoin +1.3% to $26,629.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +4 bps to 4.33%.

Today's Economic Calendar

8:30 Empire State Mfg Survey
8:30 Import/Export Prices
9:15 Industrial Production
10:00 Consumer Sentiment
1:00 PM Baker Hughes Rig Count

What else is happening...

Staying resilient: Winners and losers from the August retail sales report.

Producer prices rise more than expected; core PPI matches estimates.

AT&T (T) rises after backing up full-year guidance for free cash flow.

ECB hikes rate another 25 bps, trims economic growth projections.

Taiwan Semi (TSM) tells suppliers to delay chip gear deliveries.

Adobe (ADBE) shares little changed after quarterly earnings beat.

RTX's talks with Saudi defense firm collapse amid security concerns.

Belgium to check Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 12's potential radiation risks.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) reaches settlement over location privacy.

Tech rivals Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL) expand cloud partnership.

Comments (8)

deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (24.85K)
For those who have stuck with the Oil & Gas sector, the latest rise in oil prices comes as no surprise. A prediction by a fund manager that she would be surprised if oil ever saw $70 again (May 2021) got unwarranted attention at the time and went unchallenged by many. Further calls that oil will "go the way of whale oil" added fuel to the fire. Over that time, Oil & Gas stock continued to be a solid sector. We are pleased that we have had stocks in this sector as part of our portfolios for decades.

Hoping that Monday's survey question is about the UAW strike. Let's get a feel for how the WSB community feels about this. Just a thought, of course. Tesla could be the big winner with the UAW strike according to Dan Ives of Wedbush. $TSLA is up 0.46% pre-market to $276.04 and -9.12% over the last year.

$ARM opened trading at $51 and jumped 24.96% during the day. The stock is up slightly pre-market and folks who bought shares at the open should have time to book profits, if they choose, as there are many who operate in the short-term with their selections and not the long-term.

$DIS making news as Byron Allen offers $10 billion for the ABC TV network, local stations, FX, and National Geographic channels. Not sure if a $10 billion offer qualifies as "fluff news," but this news surely caught many by surprise. CEO Bob Iger was crystal clear about Disney's intentions to explore selling segments of the company.

Hurricane Lee swings north and Maine has issued its first hurricane warning in over 15 years. Many missed predictions of Lee's path once again showing that trying to predict the path of a hurricane is pretty difficult. NY, NJ, and Connecticut are not expecting a direct hit but some Long Island communities are preparing for impacts.

Daniel, an unusually strong Mediterranean storm, caused deadly flooding in towns across eastern Libya, but the worst-hit was Derna. As the storm pounded the coast Sunday night, residents said they heard loud explosions when two dams outside the city collapsed. The two dams that collapsed outside Derna were built in the 1970s. A report by a state-run audit agency in 2021 said the dams had not been maintained despite the allocation of more than 2 million euros for that purpose in 2012 and 2013.

NFL kicked off Week 2 last night. Another packed stadium as the NFL proves, once again, that it rules professional sports in the US. College football kicks off Week 3 and sports wager sites gear up for another very active weekend.

Have a great day and a wonderful weekend.
fujilomi
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (10.09K)
Wish I had some ARM to sell, surely not worth a higher valuation than NVDA.

The US should have bought future oil contracts to refill the SPR when oil prices were relatively low, there is no problem taking delivery at all. Would have made a nice profit off of SPR sales, but when does the US government do anything smart?
HomerDave profile picture
HomerDave
Today, 8:36 AM
Comments (1.61K)
@fujilomi Keep in mind that the major reason for selling oil from the SPR in the first place was profit. The purchase price in the SPR was about $29 and we sold generally around $90. Significant profit.
John Naccarelli profile picture
John Naccarelli
Today, 8:22 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.46K)
FYI, the SPR was 600 Million barrels before the Biden admin started releasing it in early 2022. It is now 350M barrels. They have had so many opportunities to buy it back this year when oil was under $70, but they didn't. They are completely incompetent and threaten this country's survival by continuing to release more oil while not allowing domestic production to increase supply (and lower prices). Trump was buying it when oil crashed in 2020 and I hope we have the right leadership in place again when prices go down in the next global recession, whenever that may be. The storage capacity of these caves is far greater than you could imagine. I just hope they are secured and protected from bad players.
pftthree profile picture
pftthree
Today, 8:17 AM
Premium
Comments (1.1K)
Oil is ultimately headed lower if its history of making lower highs and lower lows continues. Jeeps and Broncos might get more expensive. DIS: "The message is perfectly simple. The meaning is clear. Don't ever stray too far, and don't disappear, no don't dissappear!" Have a great day Y'all.
deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (24.85K)
@pftthree

ABC is a great way to start the day!

Well played.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 7:42 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.74K)
Thank you for including my comments!
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:42 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.27K)
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
