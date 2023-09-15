Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Emerging Markets PMI Signals Encouraging Resilience In August

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.89K Followers

Summary

  • The latest PMI data outlined renewed a contraction in developed markets while emerging markets growth, across both manufacturing and service sectors, slowed for a third month in a row.
  • The rate of expansion for emerging markets remained marginally above the long-run average to indicate still-solid performance midway into the third quarter of 2023.
  • Emerging market manufacturing new export orders meanwhile remained in contraction but at a markedly slower pace than July.

emerging market

tum3123

The slowdown in global growth in August was underpinned by a renewed developed market contraction, but growth across the emerging markets remained more resilient midway into the third quarter. Although the impact from rising borrowing costs, weakening trade conditions and inflation

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.89K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.