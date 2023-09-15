Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chip Away Towards Tomorrow: Investing In Semiconductors

Sep. 15, 2023 7:00 AM ETSMH, XSD, SOXX, FTXL, PSI, USD, SOXQ
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.22K Followers

Summary

  • Semiconductors are the bedrock of the digital economy, core enablers of the data revolution, and at the forefront of technological innovation.
  • The semiconductor industry could be set for exponential growth driven by the mega forces of AI and digitalization, as well as those of geopolitics and economic competition.
  • Investors looking to gain semiconductor exposure may want to consider ETFs that target the entire semiconductor value chain, including companies focused on the design, fabrication, and assembly of semiconductors.

By Jeff Spiegel

Meet Semiconductors - The Unsung Heroes Of Modern Electronics

Semiconductors, also known as integrated circuits (ICS) or "chips", are mini marvels that pack billions of electronic pieces into a tiny space, just a few millimeters square.

