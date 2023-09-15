Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Citigroup: Taking A Page From Tech, Realignment Can Unlock Value

Sep. 15, 2023 9:30 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)C.PR.J, C.PR.K4 Comments
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Summary

  • Citigroup announced an organizational realignment to streamline the business and support higher returns.
  • The company has been pressured by challenging macro conditions but maintains strength in its core operating segments.
  • We are bullish on Citigroup and see compelling value relative to mega-cap banking peers.
Citibank sign and logo in Mongkok, Hong Kong

ymgerman

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) announced this week a major organizational realignment. The biggest change is a flattened leadership with the elimination of several management layers intended to speed up the decision-making process and streamline the overall business.

Beyond the buzzwords, the

Comments (4)

IqbNaf profile picture
IqbNaf
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (677)
There is no specific time line other than broadly classified as Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3. They are still in Phase 1 (more than 2 years have passed) which i expect to end with selling Banamex in 2025. When the returns of 11-12% to start is now more doubtful as Citi expects an impact between 16-20% in increase in capital due to recent announcement of new regulations. However, price target of $54 seems reasonable which I assume you have assumed a year from now,
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 10:25 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.54K)
@IqbNaf I believe the market wants to hear more about bigger cost cuts/expense reductions.. The stock could react to "good" updated guidance on this side over the next few quarters
Whitewing profile picture
Whitewing
Today, 9:43 AM
Premium
Comments (354)
So how does a company get so lost that they, can rid themselves of enough useless workers, change work habits, and all of a sudden become profitable?
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 9:52 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.54K)
@Whitewing Citigroup is already profitable. Focusing on the strengths while exiting weak areas should allow the price to better reflect book value- as the return metrics climb.. they get into 2024/2025 where revenues are growing and the ROTCE is higher>> no reason for shares to trade at a 0.4x P/B ratio..

I'm not suggesting C is the greatest bank in the world, but oftentimes, this type of "financial engineering" works
