Yesterday, Exor (OTCPK:EXXRF) released its H1 financial results. The company closed its half-year with a growing profit of €2.15 billion and announced a new buyback plan of up to €1 billion. This was supported by subsidiaries and affiliates' results, mainly of Stellantis (STLA), Ferrari (RACE), and CNH Industrial (CNHI). Here at the Lab, post Q2 results, we recently upgraded the truck manufacturing company. As a reminder, last year's profits were at €0.26 billion. The net asset value evolution is vital to report, which increased to €34.2 billion at June-end vs. €28.2 billion achieved in 2022-end. Over the period, NAV per share increased by 22.8%, outperforming the MSCI Index World by 11.3 percentage points. Exor's subsidiaries' listed performance mainly supported this, confirming our thesis, "Portfolio Companies Are A Margin Of Safety." The net debt stood at €0.1 billion, compared to a favorable net cash position of €0.8 billion at December-end. This change was mainly due to the investments made, buyback, and dividend distributed, which were partially offset by dividends received. In detail, Exor repurchased ordinary shares worth €246 million, completing the buyback program announced in March 2022.

Exor NAV vs. MSCI Index performance

Exor net debt development

Before commenting on the Exor development, it is vital to emphasize the latest update. The holding's board approved a new share buyback program of up to €1 billion. In detail, €250 million will be used to purchase own shares on the market in the next 12 months, the other €750 million as part of a public offering, where qualified Exor shareholders will be able to establish the price at which they will sell their shares, with a maximum premium of up to 10%. This is a mechanism used in Holland that the company uses for the first time. This mechanism is called the reverse Dutch auction Tender Offer. Giovanni Agnelli BV, the family safe that controls 53.6% of Exor, will participate for a maximum amount of €250 million. This choice will allow the company to reduce its debt without impacting the holding company's control. Given Exor's current valuations, the new share purchase plan was launched because the CEO sees an exciting opportunity to invest in its portfolio companies.

Exor new buyback

Latest deals

Among the operations carried out in the half-year by the company, there is a further investment of €400 million in the Lingotto company. However, the critical news was Philip's agreement for a total investment worth €2.5 billion. Here at the Lab, we already reported this news with a publication called "A Supportive Healthcare Acquisition." Our report highlighted how Phillips' investment would represent 8% of Exor's net assets value. Looking at the latest slide, we see Philips at 1.4%. This is because Exor was already buying Philips shares in H1. As already anticipated, this represents a supportive diversification strategy and portfolio rotation towards a secular long-term trend, i.e., the healthcare industry.

Exor NAV composition

Before commenting on the private deals, we should report the Juventus football club is not for sale. Already in May, this news was circulating. As a reminder, Exor holds 63.8% of the Juvenuts' equity capital, which capitalizes on the stock market at €915 million. This is almost half of what Exor would like in the event of a transaction. Juventus represents 2% of Exor's net asset value at current market prices. Here at the Lab, we would positively view an exit, regardless of the cost. This would still be supportive news, given that Exor injected almost €500 million in capital increases in the latest years.

On the positive news, after the Lifenet acquisition in July 2022 (Another Step Into Healthcare), there has been a new operation in the Italian healthcare system. With Exor's financial support, Lifenet acquired 40% of Cab Polidiagnostico. This company has more than 400 doctors and seven medical centers in the North part of Italy.

Conclusion and valuation

We are not surprised to see a positive stock price reaction. Exor NAV per share stands now at €150.21, while the company's stock price trades at €85 per share. Last time, we anticipated a discount of 43.8%, valuing Philips in line with the current stock price. We reviewed Exor's historical NAV discount and rated the company with a buy target. Today, including Philips' investment, we left unchanged the company's 2023 fiscal year-end position that, according to our estimates, will stand at €1.3 billion in debt. This excludes the new buyback execution and Exor's optionality of another €1 billion new investment. Currently, Exor already holds 3.92% of its total ordinary shares. Here at the Lab, we recently analyzed Exor's valuation, and today, we reiterated our target price of €91 per share.

