U.K.-based transport operator FirstGroup (OTCPK:FGROF) has had a hairy few years, but it looks to be on firmer ground now than it has for a while.

I last covered the name in October 2020 with my "hold" piece FirstGroup: Survival Looks Likely. Since then, the shares have increased 125%. At that time, there have been questions as to how viable the company might be as a going concern. That passed and the business has since returned to fairly good health, but it does face some challenges both in terms of customer demand and operational performance in its train division. I continue to rate it as "hold".

Current Business Performance

The business has reshaped itself in recent years, primarily through exiting its North American Greyhound business. Revenue has declined accordingly, but I do not think that is necessarily bad for the financial health of the business.

Last year, for example, revenues fell by 15%. Adjusted earnings per share also fell, but only by 5%. The company moved from a small net debt to a net cash position.

FirstGroup financial results (company announcement)

Source: Company final results

Looking at the statutory figures above, things may look less rosy - particularly the 80% drop in pre-tax profit. That reflected one-off transactions last year such as the profit on the sale of the North American businesses and partial reversal of impairment charges in Greyhound.

The overall performance of the business seems decent to me. The rail and train divisions both saw passenger journeys grow last year versus the prior year (when there was greater pandemic-related demand disruption) and the company started its current financial year with trading meeting expectations.

Decent Outlook

The public transport area in the U.K. has changed, and I think that will have a long-term impact on operators including FirstGroup.

Three years ago, I wrote, "there is upside from today's price if the operating environment continues to improve and the U.S. business is sold." The U.S. business was subsequently sold, and the U.K. operating environment has certainly improved since the Autumn of 2020.

However, there has been a structural shift in bus usage in the U.K. Demand has fallen as more workers work remotely, while supply has been affected by cash-strapped councils reducing subsidies for certain bus routes.

In the year to March 2022, England saw 2.8 billion bus journeys, compared to 4.1 billion in the year to March 2022. I expect the past year saw a further increase (First's bus division reported a 20% increase in journeys) but suspect that there has been a structural downward shift in the total number of bus journeys across the whole of the U.K., accelerating a long-term trend that has been going on since the War.

First has tried to combat that somewhat by acquiring operators including Ensignbus in Essex, Airporter in Northern Ireland, and Metrobus in Bristol, but it has also closed some operations. Indeed, when explaining its qualified optimism for the bus division's expected performance this year, the company talks about enhanced revenues (which sounds like code for high price rises to me) but also cost-cutting and "government policies driving demand" (an example of which is the socialist programme in Scotland to allow passengers under 22 to travel free on buses, meaning that buses have acquired squads of anti-social louts who would formerly have spent cold evenings on the street and young people including toddlers are being programmed to tap a card for "free" travel, inculcating them into big government's digital totalitarianism at a highly impressionable age).

Those are not sustainable commercial drivers, although they could hang around for a while. In the long term, though, I do not see that as necessarily problematic for First. There will always be some demand for bus services. If First can rightsize its operations to meet them and build through acquisition where that makes economic sense, a structural decline in bus ridership could lead to lower revenues but not necessarily lower return on capital.

The train division is more concerning. Some, though not all, of the same concerns apply to it in terms of ridership. First has also done a bad job of running it, in my view.

As the company euphemistically noted in its final results for last year, "TPE contract not extended by DfT; operations were handed to the Operator of Last Resort on 28 May 2023." I'm not convinced that has helped: the TPE train I took last month and had selected specifically because it involved no changes ended up stopping short of its destination, necessitating a change.

But the fact that the TPE operations were effectively renationalised, with the transport department declining to renew First's contract, is hardly a ringing endorsement of how the company ran the franchise.

The other train operations are extant: Great Western and South Western until 2025 and the West Coast Partnership until 2023 (I took one of their trains from Warrington to Motherwell last night - and it was delayed).

The TPE performance and contract non-renewal (without even a competitor winning it) concerns me in terms of the future outlook for First's train division. The company did not break out TPE's profit contribution but sounded relatively upbeat about its limited financial impact, saying of the outlook for the current year: "In First Rail, financial performance is expected to be in line with our expectations despite the TPE contract not being extended by the (transport department)."

On balance, then, First continues to benefit from a strong entrenched business in a market with limited competition and fairly high barriers to entry. Its operational performance is something of a concern but could be fixable (and that problem is on trains not buses, with the company passing most of the blame onto the wider train network rather than the parts it specifically controls).

Changing public transport usage could lead to the market shrinking, but I think First can adapt to that. Its Greyhound sale has left it as a leaner, more strategically focused company with a sharper focus on its core market. That should be good for its commercial performance, as well as relieving of it of a U.S. bus operation that had become a millstone (just as Coach USA had for rival Stagecoach a couple of decades before: First should have learned the lesson from its rival based just a couple of hours south of it in Perth).

Valuation

The company has a dividend yield of 2.4% and trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.

I think that valuation looks reasonable but not especially attractive. Stagecoach and Go-Ahead have both been taken private in recent years, making it difficult to gauge a benchmark valuation for U.K. transport operators. But I think the current P/E ratio leaves little space for significant operational disappointment, which is one of the risks I see for First. I also see little or no room for revenue growth.

Accordingly, I retain my "hold" rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.