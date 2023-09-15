Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Is The iPhone Moment Real?

Sep. 15, 2023 9:19 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)3 Comments
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation CEO compares the company's success to Apple's "iPhone moment" and stock jumped 58% in 4 months.
  • Warren Buffett preferred the iOS moment to the iPhone moment.
  • We have yet to observe Nvidia building a robust stream of service revenues. One potential factor behind this could be the presence of conflicts of interest and fit issues.
  • Companies heavily reliant on large tech firms also raise concerns regarding their TAM and use cases.
  • We are awaiting specific indicators before making a big decision.

Steve Jobs Unveils Apple iPhone At MacWorld Expo

David Paul Morris/Getty Images News

"This Is the Company's iPhone Moment"

On May 27, 2023, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang declared, "This Is the Company's iPhone Moment." In less than 4 months, shares have surged another 58%.

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
831 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Comments (3)

A
Androo
Today, 9:32 AM
Comments (107)
I think i prefer consensus sp views at around $628 within 12 months. Nvda will pop again in lead up to next earnings and hit $550
b
breaking even
Today, 10:01 AM
Premium
Comments (2.59K)
@Androo more likely to hit $350 than $550
R
Ronn1
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (570)
@breaking even
There are around 20 recent analyst PT estimates and only ONE is under 600. That lone estimate is 550. I’ll take those over your “opinion”
