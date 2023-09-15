The U.S. Economy Continues To Power Ahead
Summary
- Stocks soar as a soft landing in 2024 becomes more likely, confounding earlier predictions of a bear market rally and recession.
- Retail sales surprised with a 0.6% increase, but core spending slowed, suggesting a soft landing.
- Producer Price Index showed encouraging signs with a rise in gasoline prices, but a decline in services inflation and steady demand.
Stocks soared yesterday on a growing consensus that a soft landing is becoming the most probable outcome in 2024. Despite the tightening of financial conditions and the possibility that interest rates may stay higher for longer, the incoming economic data continues to impress. This has confounded Wall Street pundits, who were certain earlier this year that the bear market rally would not last and that a recession was inevitable. The resilience we see today is due to corporate America and the consumer being far less sensitive to rising interest rates than in previous business cycles, as debt levels and the disposable income required to service them have yet to be an impediment to growth. All three major market averages closed above their 50-day moving averages in a sign that the August pullback may have ended.
Retail sales surprised to the upside with a gain of 0.6% for the month, which was well above the expectation of 0.1%, but that was entirely due to higher gasoline prices. The number to focus on is the core, which excludes gasoline, autos, building materials, and food services. That number, which is used to calculate GDP, rose just 0.1%, suggesting that the rate of spending is slowing, but remains positive. This number was neither too hot nor too cold, but just right for a soft landing.
As for the Producer Price Index (PPI), the news was just as encouraging, while the overall index rose 0.7% for the month, which was well above the consensus expectation for 0.4%, it was all due to the increase in gasoline prices. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, rose a scant 0.2%. That was in line with expectations, continuing the rapid deceleration in the annualized rate to what is now 2.2%.
Additionally, the cost of services within the PPI also rose just 0.2%. Services have been the primary driver of inflation over the past year, so the decline in the rate of services inflation for producers from its 9.4% peak 18 months ago to what is now 2.2% in August is very encouraging. As for the spike in prices at the pump, it clearly reduces discretionary consumer spending power, but it has not suppressed demand yet. I think the strength of the labor market combined with the return to real wage growth trumps the headwind of rising gasoline prices for now, but it is something I will be monitoring.
As strong as this year’s stock market returns have been advertised, the average stock, as measured by the equal-weighted S&P 500 is still up just a paltry 6.3%. Yet that is where I see the opportunity for investors, as breadth improves, and valuations expand for companies beyond the largest technology-related names. It was encouraging to see this index hold its long-term moving average (red line) for a second time during this pullback at started in August. Now I think we will retake the 50-day moving average (blue line) in the coming weeks.
