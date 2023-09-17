Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Massive Increase In U.S. Energy Production And Its Consequences For Investors

Sep. 17, 2023
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • U.S. energy production has significantly increased in the past 15 years, with a shift towards becoming an oil exporter and increased natural gas, solar, and wind production.
  • The increase in energy production has not been driven by demand, as energy consumption has remained relatively stable.
  • The shift towards energy independence has positive implications for the U.S. economy, including reducing the trade deficit, strengthening the dollar, and enhancing national security.
Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Co-authored with Philip Mause.

There are macroeconomic forces at play in energy that have influenced our stock selection in the sector. There has been a shift for the U.S. from being a net consumer of energy to a net producer. This

Comments (21)

B
Bigsmitty
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (410)
I really liked the table comparing the change in energy production. I am preparing for the Thanksgiving dinner arguments. A very well thought out article and I am awaiting the other articles in the series.
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 12:48 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.56K)
@Bigsmitty Thanks for your comments. The other articles are on the way.
Craig R profile picture
Craig R
Today, 12:35 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4)
Why is there little mention of nuclear power in your article?
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 12:46 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.56K)
@Craig R We are focusing on technologies with respect to which there has been a considerable change in BTU output in the last 15 years. Nuclear has been relatively steady in this time period. Some reactors have been taken off line and I personally think that it has been at least a questionable decision to do that. That activity has seemed to stop recently as policy makers are increasingly concerned about the adequacy of electric supply. But there really hasn't been much of a change since the turn of the century in terms of total output.
The same is generally true of hydro which has varied somewhat from year to year due to changes in rainfall and snow pack but not shown much of a long term change.
Of course, there is potential for nuclear to grow considerably in the future.
It is also possible for us to use considerably more hydro if we would build the transmission facilities necessary to access hydro power from Quebec.
V
ValDude
Today, 12:21 PM
Premium
Comments (135)
Good article. But, three points:
1) In power generation, oil isn't really a substitute for coal (Although, nat gas could partially make up for that);
2) By far, the biggest problem w/power generation in the USA is a deteriorating grid and a failure to perform controlled burning of underbrush, esp in, eg, CA; and,
3) Related to #2, wind, solar and, to a large extent, EV cars are massively subsidized, therefore making price discovery almost impossible.
I would be very interested in your answers to those points.
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 12:37 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.56K)
@ValDude Good points. Here is my reaction.
1. We actually did burn a lot of oil to generate electricity back in the 70's. It was viewed as more "reliable" than coal because of the UMW strikes. It led to massive and controversial electric rate increases when oil prices shot up and this produced a policy response to encourage the electric utility industry to shift from oil to coal and nuclear. Since the nineties, natural gas has been replacing coal and the remnants of oil as a generating fuel because it is cleaner (both in terms of carbon dioxide emissions and also apart from the carbon issue) and plants are less expensive on the front end. The big recent trend has been the replacement of coal with natural gas.
2. You are correct. We have a badly designed, inadequately funded, and somewhat antiquated grid "system". There is really no national grid but rather a number of regional and local grids. Removal of underbrush and other flammable growth has been grossly inadequate.
3. You are probably correct about subsidies although the calculus is complex. Standing on its own, I think that the strongest case for a new technology being cost effective (discounting reduced carbon) is distributed solar in areas with relatively reliable sunshine and high electric rates. With this kind of system supplemented with battery storage, a customer can ensure reliable electricity even when the grid goes into brownout or blackout mode. So the economic comparison has to be with conventional electricity from the grid supplemented with a back up generation system and storage of diesel fuel. Assuming fair electric rate treatment, distributed solar may win on a purely economic basis. On the other hand, some utilities are doing everything in their power to discourage distributed solar because it eats into their market.
g
gret
Today, 1:05 PM
Premium
Comments (3.68K)
@Philip Mause does that battery technology exist ??
bobwyman profile picture
bobwyman
Today, 1:10 PM
Comments (128)
@ValDude By lowering the price of clean, renewable electricity generation, relative to the price of fossil fuel generation, subsidies tend to cause market prices to more accurately reflect the true "all-in" costs of generation (i.e. internal + external costs). A similar effect could be achieved by removing or reducing the remaining subsidies for fossil fueled generation or by introducing carbon or impact fees. But, whatever mechanism may be used, government policies that increase transparency of the true costs of products and services should be welcomed and encouraged.
Jcb331 profile picture
Jcb331
Today, 12:18 PM
Premium
Comments (2.27K)
very good article. comparing BTU is the key, %'ages are misleading. a large % increase in a small number is still a small number. another good comparison is the cost per unit/BTU produced. That would be quite enlightening. Green is actually RED. Drill Baby Drill.
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 12:23 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.56K)
@Jcb331 Very true. Looking at BTU numbers, the big developments are the replacement of coal by natural gas in the electric power sector and the replacement of imports by domestic production in the petroleum sector. On the other hand, there has been large scale growth in wind and solar. I believe that to get to net zero we will have to deploy technologies which are either yet to be developed or in the infant stage now - this includes carbon capture, seeding oceans so they hold more carbon, advanced geothermal, small scale nuclear, and - looking out long term, some things that are not even on the drawing boards today.
Jcb331 profile picture
Jcb331
Today, 12:28 PM
Premium
Comments (2.27K)
@Philip Mause absolutely, I'm not a climate denier I'm a solution denier.
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 12:40 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.56K)
@Jcb331 I am pretty much in the same place. The climate change issue is a real one at least in the sense that there is a high enough probability of very bad consequences associated with increased carbon output to justify action aimed at reducing that output. But I think that in order to get there we will need some new solutions and so the response to the problem has to include a considerable amount of R and D.
b
bengraved
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (1.25K)
Rida, you undoubtedly put a lot of time and effort into this article. Your work is very much appreciated. We already own AM and ENB in Roth accounts. Our Roth accounts, is the last place we would withdraw $$ from, the tax free returns in Roth's are hard to beat, and would advise other investors to consider the same.
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 12:15 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.56K)
@bengraved Thanks for your comment.
NV_GARY profile picture
NV_GARY
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (15.99K)
"Not an importer of oil... No longer dependent ...."
Really? We need the heavy crude that is imported since the US produces mainly the lighter 'sweet' crude.

www.nasdaq.com/...

www.visualcapitalist.com/...

Supposedly, we have suspended imports from Russia since early '22.
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 12:09 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.56K)
@NV_GARY We import crude oil and export refined products. On a net basis we export more than we import.
d
dschaetz
Today, 12:03 PM
Premium
Comments (27)
excellent article Rida!
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 12:15 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.56K)
@dschaetz Thanks for your comment.
Starlifter3000 profile picture
Starlifter3000
Today, 12:58 PM
Investing Group
Comments (18)
@Philip Mause
I would be much more excited about the US oil situation if we imported almost zero crude, continued to export refined products, and let the renewables grow in a natural pace while cutting the subsidies by extreme amounts. Let the ol’ Invisible Hand do it’s work, which will produce a much better product mix of wind, solar, and big nuclear.
