Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Anavex: Additional P2b/3 Alzheimer's Trial Data Raises Additional Questions

Sep. 15, 2023 9:56 AM ETAnavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)4 Comments
C. C. Abbott profile picture
C. C. Abbott
3.43K Followers

Summary

  • On Thursday, Sep 14, Anavex Life Sciences released additional data from their phase 2b/3 Alzheimer's Disease trial.
  • The company stated that (after a new post hoc analysis), the trial showed statistically significant results in one primary endpoint (ADAS-Cog 13), a secondary endpoint (CDR-SB), and biomarkers data.
  • I took a close look at the announcement and shared my thoughts here.
Alzheimers And Dementia

wildpixel

On Thursday, September 14, Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which develops small molecule drugs for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome etc. announced additional data from their phase 2b/3 Alzheimer's

This article was written by

C. C. Abbott profile picture
C. C. Abbott
3.43K Followers
Both my spouse and I have a DPhil from Oxford University. Mine is in Cell Physiology and his is in Bio-organic Chemistry. Our investment focus is on small/micro cap biotech. My SA articles are not stock tips/predictions, financial advice or substitutes for your own due diligence. I'm not a financial adviser. I wrote SA articles for myself and for anyone who find reading & considering SA articles helpful in their investment research. Wishing you the best in seeking & finding alpha through biotech investing!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment adviser. This article reflects my opinions only and it should not be considered as a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any stock; or as an investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

C
CDwaverider
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (9)
So what is your opinion of the worse results and the multiple
discrepancies in approved drugs from Biogen and Eisai? 100% of patients would opt for the pill over brain bleeding transfusions.....
D
David p7730
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (340)
Interesting timing for a negative AVXL article. Guess we will have to pay the rent.
shake shake money tree profile picture
shake shake money tree
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (507)
Thank you for the update.
C. C. Abbott profile picture
C. C. Abbott
Today, 10:20 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.79K)
@shake shake money tree No problem. Thanks for reading.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.