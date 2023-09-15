maybefalse

Investment Thesis

Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) has very positive buy ratings on Seeking Alpha, which seems to be a little outdated and does not show the full picture of the company. I wanted to look into the company's financial health and seeing that it is well off its all-time highs, I wanted to see if it would be a good time to invest in the company. After further analysis of the numbers, and the political risks still high, the company is a bit too expensive for me right now, and I would like it to come down slightly more, to start a relatively small position, therefore I give it a hold rating for now.

Outlook - Drama

The company has fallen from grace in the last couple of years, with so much drama surrounding the geopolitical tensions between the two countries (US and China), and the company and the Chinese government. The big risk in the outlook of the company is that a lot of investors, especially the ones in the US, are hesitant to own a Chinese company because the government has a lot of influence in how these companies operate, and I don't blame them. That is a big issue, and to take on these risks, one would want to be compensated quite handsomely. Jack Ma, the face of Alibaba has been openly criticizing the Chinese regulators saying that they are "stifling innovation” and took an aim at the banks too, by saying they have a “pawn shop mentality”.

This didn’t go well for Jack Ma, and he secured himself on the naughty list in my opinion, which led Ant Group’s IPO to be completely halted, which wiped $76B off its value. The lesson is, don't go against China, as it can easily topple your investment plans.

Now that China has also lifted its zero-COVID policy, a lot of people are going back outside and enjoying life once again. Most of the company’s revenue still comes from E-commerce stores like Taobao and Tmall, and as you will see in the following section, revenues seem to have peaked last year and may be coming down in the later quarters more, as more and more people choose to shop in person.

In summary, there are a lot of unknowns about the future of the company, which will depend on many outside factors like the geopolitical drama and the Chinese government. I would be looking for a decent margin of safety to take on the risks.

Financials

As of Q1 ‘24, the company had around $31B in cash and $39B in short-term investments against around $22B in long-term debt. The company has a lot of liquidity, and debt is not an issue in my opinion. In the last 2 full years, the company’s interest coverage ratio averaged at around 5x, which means that EBIT can cover interest expenses on debt 5 times over. For reference, 2x is considered a healthy ratio, while I consider 5x to be ideal as I like to be more conservative. As of the latest quarter, if Seeking Alpha financials are correct, the interest coverage ratio stands at around 25x, which is very good. It is safe to say the company is at no risk of insolvency.

BABA’s current ratio sits right at around what I consider to be an efficient current ratio, which is in the range of 1.5-2.0. As of FY23, BABA’s ratio was around 1.8, which tells us that the company can easily pay off its short-term obligation and still have plenty of cash to keep expanding its operations and further its growth. It is safe to say the company has no liquidity issues.

Current Ratio (Author)

The next metrics are where the company makes me slightly worried. ROA and ROE were below my expectations and a minimum of 5% for ROA and 10% for ROE. The last 2 years saw a huge decrease in net income, causing these metrics to slide from what used to be quite decent numbers. It seems like the management isn’t utilizing the company’s assets and shareholder capital very efficiently any longer, and that may have been reflected in the company’s share price depreciation. If the company could get back to the returns it saw pre-pandemic, it would be ideal.

ROA and ROE (Author)

The next metric is also below my desired 10% return, and that is the return on invested capital. Even before the pandemic, the company wasn't able to achieve double digits, which tells me the company's competitive advantage is quite small, and the moat is also not impressive.

ROIC (Author)

In terms of revenue growth, this is where the company shines. Over the last decade, the company went from $8B in sales to $126B by FY23, which is a whopping 35% CAGR. It also seems to have peaked last year and may be going down in the upcoming years or will continue the trend up after the slight hiccup. It is hard to tell, but it is not a good sign.

Revenue Growth (Author)

In terms of margins, the yearly numbers also do not give me hope because, over the last while, margins have been decreasing as well. This is not a good sign, and I believe this deterioration in margins also played a huge role in share price depreciation. The company seems to not be able to control costs efficiently and is losing profitability.

Margins (Author)

Overall, the trend of most of the metrics seems to point to another lackluster year for BABA. The company’s competitive advantage is mediocre at best, the management isn’t very efficient with its assets, and sales seem to have topped, and if the company doesn’t manage to control costs better, the decline in revenue will deteriorate margins further. This financial position the company is in isn’t the greatest, therefore, I will require a higher margin of safety.

Valuation

It seems that analysts aren’t forecasting high growth for FY24, which is very low compared to the company's past average growth, but it makes sense when you see that revenues looked to have peaked already. For my base case, I decided to anchor my revenue expectations to around 7% and 9.5% for the next two years. After that, I will linearly grow it down to 2% by FY33, which ends up being around 6% CAGR. It seems reasonable to me that the company isn’t going to achieve such explosive growth as it did before, when it was still relatively small. This way, revenue will go from around $126B in FY23, to $222B by FY33.

For the optimistic case, I went with around 10% CAGR, while for the conservative case, I went with around 4% CAGR.

In terms of margins, I decided to improve gross and operating margins by 300bps or 3% over the next decade. I believe that with time, companies manage to cut costs and become more efficient with advancements in technology. This will bring net margins from around 7% to around 14% by FY33. Just a couple of years ago, the company’s net margins were over 20%, so I think 14% is reasonable.

On top of these assumptions, I decided to add a 30% margin of safety, because the financials are not showing a good trend right now and the geopolitical tensions are still lingering and might linger for much longer. I would like to have a higher margin of safety for me to take on the risks of owning the company. I feel the conservative estimates and 30% MoS will provide a decent cushion and an enticing risk/reward profile.

With that said, Alibaba's intrinsic value is $74.41 a share, implying that the company is trading at a slight premium to its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

For me to begin a position, I would like the company to come down a little closer to my PT. I believe that at around $75 a share, the reward outweighs the risks because the company is a cash cow still and has a lot of potential to perform well in the future if the biggest risks are priced in.

The price may never come back to my PT as it has been pummeled over the last couple of years, however, I'll be patient and set my price alert at around $75, and seeing that my PT is not too far off from where the company is trading, I would be looking into opening a cash-secured put at 75 strike price and get paid while I wait, which will lower my cost basis slightly too.

I probably would have had a higher PT if the only downside I thought was the drama between the countries and the drama between Jack Ma and the government, but the financials were also not in good shape in the last year, so I required a much higher margin of safety to take on such a risk.