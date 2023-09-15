Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple Unleashes The World's First Smartphone With A '3 Nm' Processor

Sep. 15, 2023 10:01 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)NVDA, TSM2 Comments
Mark Hibben profile picture
Mark Hibben
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple Inc.'s iPhone 15 Pro will be the first smartphone to use TSMC's N3 process, offering new features like powerful graphics and a faster AI accelerator.
  • The N3 process does not actually correspond to 3 nm, but it does offer a 70% increase in transistor density compared to N5.
  • The A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro has over 20% more transistors than its predecessor, allowing for improved gaming with ray tracing and on-device AI capabilities.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Rethink Technology get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Apple Unveils iPhone 15 And Other New Products

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) just-announced iPhone 15 Pro will be the first smartphone to use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSM, "TSMC") N3 process, often referred to as “3 nm.” The new process enables a host of

Consider joining Rethink Technology for in depth coverage of technology companies such as Apple.

This article was written by

Mark Hibben profile picture
Mark Hibben
19.68K Followers
Mark has a masters in Electrical Engineering from USC, is an independent iOS developer, and blogs about technology trends and companies, the focus of his investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, TSM, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 10:17 AM
Premium
Comments (20.73K)
I think Apple made a great choice in the new design of the iPhone 15.
I pre-ordered the iPhone 15 Pro Max primarily due to the revolutionary 3nm processor. I also want a big phone which is lighter in weight due to the titanium body which is not only lighter but stronger, and I am very happy that there is a change to the USB-C charge port. I also liked that I received $1,000 credit upon returning my old iPhone.
bale002 profile picture
bale002
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (1.39K)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSM, "TSMC") N3 process
...

Does TSM perform this process in Taiwan or the US or possibly both?

As for what this means for end-users, videogames and photography?

Really? There must be a real reason why this is important, and it's not fun n' games.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.