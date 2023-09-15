Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of America: Dip Buyers Have Returned, Might Be Gone If You Wait

Sep. 15, 2023 12:00 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)JPM, XLF4 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bank of America Corporation stock has underperformed its peers and JPMorgan Chase since late July, despite posting strong Q2 performance.
  • The market has derated Bank of America downward to reflect higher execution risks as interest rate tailwinds are expected to peak.
  • The risks of higher capital requirements likely worried investors, coupled with its HTM securities in its balance sheet.
  • However, Bank of America is cheap relative to its 10Y average, as investors reflected on these headwinds.
  • I assessed dip buyers have started accumulating. Buyers who didn't manage to buy in March are afforded another fantastic opportunity they shouldn't miss.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Bank Of America"s Earning Exceed Analysts" Expectations

Brandon Bell

Investors in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or BofA who have been anticipating a sharp recovery from the malaise it suffered in the first half of 2023 have likely been disappointed. Likewise, I have been frustrated with

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.82K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC, XLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 12:58 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.26K)
I'm sure you are correct, and I bought and sold BAC during and after the March banking chaos, but I am now invested in the banking sector through JPM, C, PNC and TFC, in order of size. It's akin to what I call chopping mosquito manure, or deciding how many angels can dance on the head of a pin, because the four I own should on balance be highly positively correlated with BAC, but I opted to make long term bets in Best of Breed (JPM), a credible turnaround story (C), and two Super Regional Banks (PNC and TFC) instead of BAC.
investinginthefuture profile picture
investinginthefuture
Today, 12:19 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
great article. what are your thoughts on BAC’s exposure to commercial real estate holdings.
Searching for Awe profile picture
Searching for Awe
Today, 12:17 PM
Premium
Comments (304)
The market has had it with the banks and doesn’t trust management. No matter what the environment the banks always provide negative surprises for investors. They weren’t adequately prepared for the large increase in interest rates that negatively impacted their bond portfolios. In a weakening economy investors expect to be surprised with large credit losses from over exposure to commercial real estate loans. Nobody knows what new capital constraints will be rolled out from the regulators. BAC needs to balance its return of capital between buying back stock and increasing dividends. The stock buyback hasn’t had a positive impact on the share price. It just makes already cheap shares cheaper. A better dividend with a higher regular increase would have a more positive impact on the market price.
If BAC crawls back into the 30’s I will be trimming the shares I picked up in 2008. BAC is dead money like Citi and the others.
b
bobblock
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (435)
Great analysis!
Economy, soft landing or hard landing?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.