Heat treatment and coatings specialist Bodycote (OTCPK:BYPLF) continues to fill a decently lucrative B2B market niche, but it has been a tough few years for the firm, which has been facing headwinds like high fuel prices.

I last covered the name In July 2020 with my sell note Wait For The Fall To Buy: Bodycote Plc. Since then, the shares have moved up 8%. But in fact, after my note, they moved up 68% in 14 months before falling well below the price they had been at when I last wrote on them, last September, and since then they have climbed 44%. So it has been a rollercoaster.

I think the current valuation is fair and rate the shares as a “hold”.

Business Remains Strong, but Weakened

Bodycote’s basic business model has strong appeal, as I set out in my previous note.

However, it has struggled to get back to pre-pandemic profitability levels. Revenues last year were a record high, but operating profit, pre-tax profits and post-tax profits were again lower than they had been both in 2019 and 2018. The reason for that is not hard to discern: while demand in the auto industry has been robust, inflation has caused problems for profitability. That is an industrywide problem, not one specific to Bodycote.

At the interim level this year, things did pick up. Headline operating profit and basic headline earnings per share were both up around a quarter compared to a year ago.

Even so, they were 6% and 7% respectively lower than the equivalent figures in the 2019 results. In other words, Bodycote is only now edging back in sight of its pre-pandemic profits. When all is said and done, it will likely be seen that the pandemic period essentially dented the company’s financial performance for five years.

Mixed Outlook

The surge in energy prices was a key inflationary pressure that kept a lid on Bodycote’s profit recovery over the past several years, even while revenues got back to and surpassed 2019 levels.

The company struck an optimistic note in its most recent full-year results about the opportunity for ongoing growth and also better profitability in light of declining energy costs. The chief executive said, “While there are near term macroeconomic uncertainties, we expect underlying volume to continue to grow ahead of the background markets, and margins are expected to expand as surcharges moderate.”

He added, “beyond 2023, we expect robust growth, leading to further margin expansion.” I agree: the company remains well-placed. Civil aerospace should do well as flying hours continue to recover. The company’s continued investment in specialist product lines and developing markets ought to hold it in good stead.

But one concern I have is the outlook for automotive manufacturing, a key source of custom for the business. With a weak economy in many leading countries and the threat of worse to come, I think coming years could see both a slowdown in demand and an increased focus on controlling costs by carmakers. GM (GM) and Ford (F) have performed strongly lately. Their stocks may be attracting positive analyst coverage despite the impending UAW strike, but I have my doubts about the auto outlook as I think end demand would surely fall if household budgets really feel the pinch and in markets like the U.S. and U.K. many are already starting to do so.

If that turns out to be true, I think the coming years could see mixed results: anaemic revenue growth and little or no profit growth.

However, if the company’s end markets remain relatively robust (or even decline only slightly, given that Bodycote reckons its sales growth is outperforming demand growth in them) then I think the firm’s solid business model could continue to hold it in good stead. The headline operating margin in the first half of this year was 15.0% - well below the 18.3% in the 2019 equivalent period, but still solid and an improvement on 2022, with further improvement forecast by the company.

Other Risks

As well as the key risk of inflation, which has proven costly to the company in recent years and poses an ongoing albeit declining risk, there are other risks to the company.

Once it identifies itself is the entry of competitors into one or more of its Specialist Technologies businesses. Over the long term, I do see that as a threat to the business, although Bodycote has proven adept at evolving its business in line with the times and competitive environment and continues to do so.

Valuation

Just as profits have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, so too have dividends. Last year, the full-year payout was 21.3 per share, a full 45% below the pre-pandemic level. Indeed, last year’s basic earnings of 38.6p per share covered the 21.3p dividend amply, it would not have stretched to cover fully the 2019 dividend of 39p per share.

This, then, is a strong business on a recovery track but not yet in its full former health again. Its profits are lower, and its dividend is markedly smaller than it was a few years ago.

On that basis, is its P/E ratio of 17 attractive? I don’t think so. I don’t think it’s outrageous, in fairness. If earnings recover, the prospective P/E ratio could be in the low double digits, which for a company with Bodycote’s historically proven business model and cash generation ability seems reasonable to me.

But I also do not think we ought simply to ignore the vulnerabilities shown over the past few years, albeit by circumstances beyond the firm’s control, when valuing the firm. There are risks that mean that earnings may not get back to where they used to be for years to come.

Still, the firm has made real progress since my last piece, when I rated it as a “sell”. Accordingly, I rate the company as “hold” at its current price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.