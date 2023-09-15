Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.5K Followers

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jenny Cai - IR, Piacente Financial Communications

Jian He - Chairman and CEO

Yuan Jun Ye - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for LightInTheBox's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After managements prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Jenny Cai. Please go ahead, Jenny.

Jenny Cai

Thank you, Operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to LightInTheBox second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The company's earnings results were released via Newswire services earlier today and are available on the company's IR website at ir.lightinthebox.com.

On the call from LightInTheBox today are Mr. Jian He, Chairman and CEO; Ms. Yuan Jun Ye, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Wenyu Liu, Chief Growth Officer. Mr. He will provide an overview of the company's strategies and recent developments, followed by Ms. Ye, who will go over its financial results. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call to questions.

Before we proceed, please note that today's discussion may contain certain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the company's current expectations.

To understand the factors that could cause results to materially differ from those in forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Now I'd like

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.