Buffett Yardstick And 4 More Indicators Signal Caution

seraficus

Thesis Summary

As stocks climb back to their local highs, investors are naturally wondering. Are we ready to break above resistance? Or will we revisit the August lows?

In this article, I present three “indicators” that can give us some idea of where stocks could be heading in the next few weeks and months.

The Buffett Yardstock, lumber-to-gold ratio, the utility sector, the overall positioning of investors and market breadth are all telling me that caution is warranted here.

The Buffet Yardstick

The Buffett Indicator, or yardstick, was, of course, developed by famed investor Warren Buffett. It essentially measures the total US stock market relative to US GDP or GNP.

He was once quoted as saying that it is “probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.”

Below, we can see the Buffett indicator over the last 15 years, as well as the evolution of the price 20-year Treasuries. (TLT)

Buffett Yardstick and TLT (TV)

Now, as we can see, stock market valuations relative to GDP have been climbing steadily since the 2008 financial crash. They in fact peaked back in 2021, as the stock market reached all time highs, reaching two standard deviations (this is indicated by the dotted red line).

At first glance, one could easily determine that stocks have become more overvalued over the last 15 years, and while this is true in some sense, it has a simple explanation, which can also be seen on the chart.

Stock valuations have climbed at the same time as interest rates have been declining. This makes a lot of sense, since lower rates lower the discounting factor.

But this correlation has clearly broken in the last year. While the S&P 500 (SP500) and the Nasdaq have rallied strongly off their lows, interest rates have continued to climb (bond prices have fallen).

Unless we expect rates to start falling soon, which seems contrary to what the Fed is signalling, this divergence could be signalling that valuations might be set to come down in the near future.

Furthermore, the Treasury is in the process of rolling out $1.859 trillion of debt in the second half of 2023.

Utilities

Another interesting indicator that could be pointing us down is the current outperformance in the Utility sector.

Utilities vs SPX (TV)

Utilities are considered a defensive class and can often be a leading indicator in the market. As we can see, Utilities held up a lot better ahead of the 2008 crash. We also saw utilities spike ahead of the 2020 crash and the 2022 correction.

Utilities have been outperforming over the last month.

Sector performance (Finviz)

Utilities are the best-performing asset class of the last week and the third best-performing asset class over the last month.

Lumber/Gold

Lumber/Gold ratio (stockcharts.com)

A lot of economists often cite the price of Lumber, but perhaps an even more insightful metric is the Lumber/Gold ratio.

Lumber is a play on housing and would generally do well as the economic cycle is booming. Meanwhile, gold is seen as a defensive asset. The outperformance of gold relative to lumber, similar to the outperformance of Utilities, could be an early warning sign that the market is moving towards risk-off.

Positioning

Lastly, positioning is often also a great way of anticipating changes in the market. It often happens that when most investors are already positioned for upside, the market turns down.

For one thing, stock prices rise when there is demand for them. If everyone is already long, then who is left to bid up prices?

On top of that, when market participants are overly long, and prices fall, it can precipitate a long squeeze.

In this regard, it seems like sentiment and positioning have definitely shifted. Seeking Alpha recently reported that Asset Managers had finally embraced U.S. stocks, shifting to overweight positioning.

Furthermore, this chart shows the climb in “Small Speculators Net Futures Positions”, which has reached over $40 billion. This is close to the levels reached at the start of 2022, right before the market began to sell off.

Market Breadth

To wrap up, market breadth.

percentage of stocks above 50 day MA (Barchart)

The chart above shows the percentage of US stocks above their 50-day MAs. Though we did see a lot of stocks catch up to the mega caps as we reached highs in August, market breadth has now fallen to the May levels, and it isn’t recovering as the major indexes have.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, I’d say the last few weeks have given us mounting evidence that a market correction could happen in the following weeks or months. Rates look poised to keep climbing, the market seems to be turning defensive, and by some measures, there are not a lot of buyers left to keep driving prices up. While I would like to see new all-time highs in 2024, a good shake-out in the coming months seems necessary before we get there.