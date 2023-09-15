Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T's Problem Child

Sep. 15, 2023 11:12 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)WBD6 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T Inc. is the largest holding in my portfolio, with a 6.6% yield and undervalued shares.
  • The Business Wireline division of AT&T is in decline, with revenue and profits falling over the past five years.
  • Management is addressing the decline by focusing on growth in other parts of the company, such as fiber and mobile operations.
AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

Those who follow my work closely understand that telecommunications conglomerate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is the largest holding in my portfolio, accounting for just over 19% of my invested assets. I regularly rate the company a "strong buy" in the articles that

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

jsantmyer profile picture
jsantmyer
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (3.26K)
Of course a large part of the reason for “slow” growth is due to its size. A 1% growth number for a behemoth generates a lot more cash than a 10% growth for a smaller entity, so I hesitate to put much of an emphasis on percentages for a behemoth and always look at the cash flow dollars produced by that growth.

This is a company that is in its mature phase of the business cycle for its legacy divisions and is the reason why they must find a way to reinvent themselves to convert their core segments to the growth phase of the business cycle.

The jury is out whether they will be able to do so after their M&A mis-adventures, but suffice it to say it is good to see they are back in the business which they know something about, instead of trying to become a sexy, Hollywood growth company in a business they knew NOTHING about.
Bikerron1 profile picture
Bikerron1
Today, 11:40 AM
Premium
Comments (1.61K)
It's a good company to put some money to work. Needs to pay down debt as fast it can. Long and under water.
D
DRPJS
Today, 11:27 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (344)
If ATT is 19% of your portfolio, you shouldn't be giving financial advice.
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Today, 11:35 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.61K)
@DRPJS So I suppose Warren Buffett, when he was young and running his own fund, shouldn't have been giving financial advice either? He ran a very concentrated portfolio, sometimes with only a handful of holdings.
l
linkdonald
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (4.74K)
Good analysis of the company and its parts. What I question is the imagination and verve of management going forward. Long a very small position.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 11:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.51K)
Great insights, thanks! Picked up a bunch recently at <$14!!!
