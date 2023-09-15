Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Primo Water: Glass Is Still Half Full, Reiterate Buy

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
239 Followers

Summary

  • PRMW continues to outperform having clocked 19%+ gains since our coverage and reported a healthy beat in Q2 2023 having also raised its guidance for the full year.
  • We believe it will continue to benefit from pricing actions along with the ramp up of its Costco booth program and route efficiencies.
  • Reiterate Buy with a target price of $18.5.

Beautiful Young Adult Millennial Female using water in residential home

eyecrave productions/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In continuation with our coverage of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW), we rated PRMW as Buy, driven by its transformational journey over the past few years, robust and improved operational profile, and relative undervaluation. The stock has

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
239 Followers
Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

t
truckster
Today, 11:57 AM
Comments (776)
It would seem the long term opportunity for Primo would be/is quite good. I am wondering why the stock has not performed better over the long term. Longer term it has quite significantly underperformed the S&P500. I realize some of that has to do with the outperformance of big tech. But still, it begs the question: what will cause this stock to outperform the S&P longer term? Otherwise why own any stock that you don't believe will outperform the S&P? Why do you believe there is such a large valuation disparity between Primo and its peers? What would change that disparity? "Improved operational profile" is pretty vague as a reason for valuation improvement. I think investors would want a better understanding of what would improve valuation longer term.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.