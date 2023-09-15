Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iPhone 15 Doesn't Impart A Substantial Edge To Apple Stock

Sep. 15, 2023 11:31 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)BRK.A, BRK.B, GOOG, GOOGL, SSNLF2 Comments
Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
875 Followers

Summary

  • Newly-released iPhone 15 offers no substantial advantage over its competitors: Google's Pixel 7 and Samsung's Galaxy S23.
  • Overall regional trends don't show any substantial upticks over last year. Product mix shows increasing reliance on phone sales and other services.
  • Line item trends suggest that overall revenues and earnings are running at par with last year.
  • The smartphone market is mature and increasingly less monolithic. Absent a massive technological shift, this isn't to Apple's advantage.
  • Investors seem to be lukewarm to the charm the company's stock held in the first two quarters of the year.

Apple Unveils New Product Updates At Its Cupertino Headquarters

Justin Sullivan

On the 12th of September, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) launched the iPhone 15 and its associated variants. While some media reports and die-hard Apple enthusiasts have been positive, it bears remembering that the smartphone market is a crowded

This article was written by

Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
875 Followers
Currently leading research at Leverage Shares, I have longstanding professional experience with financial markets. All views are my own and I can assure you that I smile sometimes. M.S.F, M.B.A., IIT Chicago. My Substack where I dig *deep* into global business, market, Asia, culture, trends, etc.Please note: Leverage Shares is an ETP provider that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors. The company holds both long and short positions in a number of stocks (some of which might get a mention in some articles) in order to construct its products. Please consider risk factors carefully before investing in them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I lead research at an ETP issuer that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors with various stocks, including some mentioned in this article, underlying them. As an issuer, we don't care how the market moves; our AUM is mostly driven by investor interest in our products.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 11:46 AM
Premium
Comments (20.73K)
@Sandeep G. Rao A very well written article.
I am optimistic about AAPL’s place amongst the competition because of two words: “:Apple Ecosystem”.
I agree that Buffett will not sell his massive Apple position, and that services are growing along side of hardware.

I just ordered an Apple 15 iPhone Pro Max because of a 3nm processor, titanium shell with smaller bezels, revamped aluminum interior for better serviceability and the USB-C port finally!
p
pnd4pnd
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (94)
No substantial edge? LOL you are clueless. Only the largest installed base with the highest customer satisfaction in history.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.