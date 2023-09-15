Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Revance's FDA Nod: Beauty, Brains, And Balance Sheets

Sep. 15, 2023 11:34 AM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)ABBV
Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
5.09K Followers

Summary

  • Revance Therapeutics' Q2 2023 revenue doubled to $58.1M YOY, driven by RHA Collection and DAXXIFY; high SG&A expenses noted.
  • An FDA label expansion for DAXXIFY into cervical dystonia market could boost the stock, but it presents growth challenges as well.
  • Investment recommendation is "Hold"; promising upside, but financials and stock momentum need further validation.
Beautiful smiling Asian female model with natural makeup touching glowing hydrated skin on beige background.

Akacin Phonsawat/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is a biotech firm specializing in aesthetic and therapeutic solutions. Its portfolio includes DAXXIFY, a toxin injection, RHA dermal fillers, and the OPUL platform for aesthetic practices. The company is also collaborating with Viatris (

This article was written by

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
5.09K Followers
As a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I am deeply dedicated to biotechnology both on personal and professional levels, investing over 40 hours each week to study and report on the latest advancements. My passion is underpinned by a commitment to stay abreast of market movements and innovative treatments. Marrying my clinical expertise with a steadfast objectivity, I provide my readers a balanced, informed perspective on the ever-evolving biotech sector. While bold in my predictions, I value transparency and continuously fine-tune my projections in line with the 'Superforecasting' methodology, adjusting my stance with each emerging insight. Drawing from my sharp analytical prowess and unique clinical insight, I deliver thorough, insightful content, empowering you with the essential knowledge to adeptly navigate biotech investing. In essence, I offer a blend of real-world healthcare experience and forward-thinking analysis, aspiring to be your go-to source for biotech intelligence. As your trusted source for biotech intelligence, I am thrilled to offer you a perspective that combines real-world healthcare experience with forward-thinking analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article aims to offer informational content and is not meant to be a comprehensive analysis of the company. It should not be interpreted as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. The predictions and opinions expressed herein about clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are those of the author and are rooted in probabilities rather than certainties. While efforts are made to ensure the accuracy of the information, there might be inadvertent errors. Therefore, readers are encouraged to independently verify the information. Investing in biotech comes with inherent volatility, risk, and speculation. Before making any investment decisions, readers should undertake their own research and evaluate their financial position. The author disclaims any liability for financial losses stemming from the use or reliance on the content of this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.