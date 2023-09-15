Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Iris: Good Cash Generation And Energy Advantages Becoming Apparent

Sep. 15, 2023 11:45 AM ETIris Energy Limited (IREN)BTC-USD, COIN, MSTR
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Iris Energy reported FY 2023 results, with profitability since the June update being excellent.
  • The company's access to cheap power in Texas and participation in emergency energy response contributes to lower energy costs.
  • The AI/HPC initiative and potential capacity expansion add to the company's value, making it an attractive investment in the Bitcoin space.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Catalyst Hedge Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Global connection

piranka

Iris Energy Update:

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) reported FY 2023 results for the period ending June 30 last night. There was a lot of new information to digest that was available at the time of my last writing,

My new investment group, Catalyst Hedge Investing, is live. The launch has been terrific. The chat board is live and active, as is the best ideas portfolio. There are still generous introductory prices for early subscribers that will continue for the life of your subscription. Come join the fun!

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
9.64K Followers
I am a finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the markets, nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. My broad and deep experience investing in debt and equity markets using cash and derivatives gives me unique insights into markets and a focus on risk/reward and liquidity. I have degrees from Wharton and MIT and love to continue learning, whether its market related or an outside interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IREN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.