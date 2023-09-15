Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir: What Are You Waiting For?

Sep. 15, 2023 11:54 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir is a highly-polarizing battleground stock with significant growth potential.
  • Palantir is under-appreciated by the market, while it has established itself as a global leader in AI/ML platforms.
  • The company is a market leader in AI technology and has established itself as a global leader in AI/ML platforms.
  • Palantir recorded its third consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability and is experiencing increasing growth with international governments.
  • Palantir has significant growth and profitability potential and could reach a stock price of $50 in 1-3 years.
Allen & Company Annual Conference Draws Media And Tech Leaders To Sun Valley

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is one of the most significant battleground stocks I've encountered over my 20-plus year investment career. Either you love the company, or you hate it. Additionally, many market participants may need clarification about Palantir and what the company does. Many investors are

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
43.55K Followers

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal pages, when I was sixteen. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX. So, I convinced him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first stock when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and much more.

Comments (12)

maramandan profile picture
maramandan
Today, 1:25 PM
Premium
Comments (169)
Thanks @Victor Dergunov for this article. I have been a long follower of your writings. However I have a question, your price target for 2030 was $87 in June when the stock was trading at $15, and then it changed to $99 in Aug when it was trading at the same $15 and now it is $175 (!!) when the stock is still at the same price. Would you please help a layman understand this abnormal changes?
C
Chris Pp
Today, 1:07 PM
Premium
Comments (228)
Surely we are waiting for, according to your last article, a stock market “crash” to materialise…surely PLTR would be considerably cheaper were that to happen? It has been extremely sensitive to the broader movements of the market these past months @Victor Dergunov can’t really reconcile the bullish tone of this article with the bearish note you struck a few days ago (I am long and bullish PLTR)
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 1:24 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.88K)
@Chris Pp If we have a mini crash PLTR could drop to the $14-12 range, doubtfully lower
17144952 profile picture
17144952
Today, 1:04 PM
Comments (697)
Brilliant. Long PLTR.
BullsDividends profile picture
BullsDividends
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (543)
I have been buying like there is no tomorrow.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 1:01 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.88K)
@BullsDividends it’s my biggest position
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (1.31K)
Still too early to tell if they can follow through on monetizing AIP. Growth has slowed a bit.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 1:02 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.88K)
@Orion Pax Roosevelt Why would they not monetize AIP?
marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (3.89K)
Agree, strong buy
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 12:00 PM
Premium
Comments (981)
PLTR is a True Game Changer and I'm Extremely Bullish !!
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 1:02 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.88K)
@TheeSoluution The Tesla moment is coming….
