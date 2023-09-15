Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel: This Is A Game Changer

Sep. 15, 2023 12:11 PM ET Intel Corporation (INTC)
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intel is leading in the semiconductor industry with its Advanced Packaging technology and Gaudi2 chips.
  • Advanced Packaging drives Intel's global domination in the chip race, enhancing performance and flexibility.
  • Intel is expanding its global footprint, securing partnerships, and committing to cost cuts while challenging NVIDIA's dominance in AI inference with Gaudi2.
CPU

Andy/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since I suggested that a bottom could be in back in December, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has returned nearly 55% to investors, but the bull run is not over yet. In a pioneering shift, Intel implements its

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

S_Archer profile picture
S_Archer
Today, 1:07 PM
Premium
Comments (1.9K)
Patents are not a good metric, but Intel is not the leader in advanced packaging or graphics products.

1) Intel has great technology for packaging, TSMC and the major OSATs are doing amazing things with packaging. Intel is not leading
2) Intel is lagging in EUV technology. Good or bad, other major companies are ahead in volume and scale on EUV
3) Intel has graphics product with good benchmarks. AMD and nvidia actually sell large amount graphics products.

Intel has great plans... and if they execute and release products to the public (Meteor Lake Now, Sierra Forrest Q2 2024, Granite Rapid Q2 2024, Arrow lake and Lunar lake end of 2024) then we will have high confidence and they will be dominant
s
state_of_affairs
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (1.87K)
Before writing an article like this, you really should have done your due diligence on TSMC and Samsung. Then you would realize that, while Intel has strong packaging technology, it's quite a stretch to call Intel the leader in packaging. Here is an article to get you started:

TSMC leads in advanced chip packaging wars, LexisNexis patent data says
www.reuters.com/...

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) has developed the most expansive arsenal of patents surrounding advanced chip packaging, followed by Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and then Intel (INTC.O), according to data from LexisNexis.

Advanced chip packaging is a crucial technology that squeezes the most horsepower from the latest chip designs, and is crucial to chip contract manufacturers vying for business.

The data from LexisNexis, released last month, indicates that TSMC and Samsung have steadily invested in advanced packaging technology for years, as Intel did not keep pace with its own filings.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (2330.TW) (TSMC) has a cache of 2,946 advanced packaging patents and also has the highest quality, a measure that includes how many times they are cited by other companies, according to data and analytics company LexisNexis.

Samsung Electronics, which ranks second in terms of quantity and quality of the patents, has 2,404, according to the LexisNexis data.

Ranked third, Intel has 1,434 patents in its advanced packaging portfolio.
