Rio Tinto's ESG Performance Matters To Their Shareholders

Sep. 15, 2023 12:19 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)6 Comments
Summary

  • Rio Tinto's ESG performance will impact its financial performance as companies prioritize environmentally friendly products.
  • The steel industry's transition to greener methods, such as using recycled steel scrap, is important for reducing emissions.
  • European automakers will demand low-carbon steel due to new climate legislation, creating opportunities for companies like Rio Tinto.

IAA Mobility 2023 International Motor Show

Leonhard Simon/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

It has been a year since we shared with the SA community our views on Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

As we stated in the title of our June article, we were

Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Agbug profile picture
Agbug
Today, 1:20 PM
Comments (5.4K)
From the comments so far, it appears that it only matters to the extent ESG conformity impacts the bottom line. I agree with that prevailing sentiment.
Seriol profile picture
Seriol
Today, 12:51 PM
Comments (5.73K)
There is more to be lost in chasing ESG garbage than gained from other ESG infected customers looking for green steel. My take as a large (for me) shareholder. I'm bailing if RIO goes all-in on this road.
S
Seeburto
Today, 12:45 PM
Premium
Comments (4.02K)
Nope. We don't care one whit about ESG. We care that the company operates responsibly, productively and profitably. Little buzz words from greenies mean less than nothing.
b
braticus
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (1.56K)
As long as people are making money with it, the ESG get will continue.
Seriol profile picture
Seriol
Today, 12:50 PM
Comments (5.73K)
@braticus I think you meant "grift."
E
ESGSlayer
Today, 12:25 PM
Premium
Comments (318)
As a RIO shareholder, NO, I do *not* care anything about ESG. I want the company to focus on shareholder value and return, not ESG/DEI/trash/etc.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
