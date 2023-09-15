Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Etsy Is A Falling Knife Worth Catching

Sep. 15, 2023 12:26 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)2 Comments
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite being a consensus "Buy" on Wall Street, Etsy stock has declined by ~40% year-to-date amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.
  • The company's top-line growth has slowed down after a surge in demand during the pandemic. And Etsy's M&A activity has failed to boost growth.
  • Etsy's stock remains stuck in a downtrend; however, robust free cash flow generation, capital return program and reasonable valuations render Etsy investable at current levels.
  • I rate Etsy a "Buy" in the $60s, with a strong preference for slow, staggered accumulation over the next 12-18 months.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Quantamental Investor. Learn More »
Etsy IPO Opens On Nasdaq

Paul Zimmerman

Introduction

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is a fallen pandemic darling that can't seem to catch a bid from investors despite being a consensus "Buy" among Wall Street Analysts.

An analyst upgrade with a $100 price target from Wolfe Research

Are You Prepared For Whatever The Market Throws At Us Next?

Your investing journey is unique, and so are your investment goals and risk tolerance levels. This is precisely why we designed our investing group - "The Quantamental Investor" - to help you build a robust investing operation that can fulfill (and exceed) your long-term financial goals.

To navigate this highly uncertain macroeconomic environment, we Qvestors [TQI community members] are pursuing bold, active investing with proactive risk management. Join our investing community and take control of your financial future today.

LEARN ABOUT THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
6.03K Followers

I am the Investing Group Leader at "The Quantamental Investor" - a community pursuing financial freedom via bold, active investing with proactive risk management. At TQI, we help retail investors build and preserve generational wealth in public markets. To do so, we share highly concentrated, risk-optimized model portfolios that meet investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle. In addition to deep fundamental research, all of our investment ideas are thoroughly vetted using a mix of quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis. Furthermore, a TQI membership includes access to our proprietary software tools and group chats. If you're interested in learning more about our community, visit: The Quantamental Investor

In addition to my investing experience of 10+ years, I have a professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. Prior to joining The Quantamental Investment Group LLC, I served as the Head of Equity Research at a growth-focused SA Investing Group. In the past, I have worked as an Associate Fellow with Jacmel Growth Partners, a middle-market private equity firm in New York. And my resume also includes a stint at Capgemini as a software engineer. With regards to academia, I hold a Master of Quantitative Finance degree from Rutgers Business School and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, whilst I am also pursuing the CFA certification (Level 2 candidate).

If you're interested in reviewing my performance, feel free to view this tracker: Performance tracker for TQI's SA Premium (public) research.

If you would like to connect with me, please feel free to send me a direct message on SA or leave a comment on one of my articles!

To learn more about our company and services, visit: The Quantamental Investment Group LLC's website - TQIG | Home

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Mike Korner profile picture
Mike Korner
Today, 1:23 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (129)
I buy via ETSY and I know several people who sell there. Macroeconomic things are definite factors but one often ignored reality. . . ETSY management got greedy and pushed seller fees too high. As the result, Sellers list less variety and buyers notice. That affects growth, too. #JustSayin
Blue Horseshoe's Broker profile picture
Blue Horseshoe's Broker
Today, 12:52 PM
Comments (122)
What is Jim Cramer saying about Etsy? Let me know, so I can do the opposite.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.