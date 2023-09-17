Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crescent Capital: Strong Earnings, New Supplemental Dividends, 12%-14% Yield, 16% Discount

Sep. 17, 2023 9:15 AM ETCrescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP)3 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks
Summary

  • Crescent Capital BDC has been a strong performer in 2023, up 29% vs. 18% for the S&P 500.
  • Management started a quarterly supplemental dividend, which brings the yield up to nearly 14%. Dividend coverage is 1.21X.
  • CCAP has no debt due until 2026.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.
We added Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to our portfolio in late May after CCAP completed its acquisition of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) in the first quarter.

CCAP has been a winner for the portfolio so far in 2023, with

Double Dividend Stocks
Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Comments (3)

Seeburto
Today, 10:50 AM
Recently became aware. Doubt I will invest any time soon as the stock has already run and if the yield is high because of supplemental dividens, one suspects those will eventually end, probably sooner than later. I suspect I missed the upcycle and prefer not to hold it on the way down as the yield shrinks.
Centrino
Today, 10:47 AM
Thanks for your article.
hafen
Today, 9:32 AM
There have been many articles on CCAP of late, all suggesting a buy, but none of them seem to suggest CCAP for the longer term, most for the next few quarters, or a little longer, but nothing as unqualified longer term as I would like in order for me to buy.
