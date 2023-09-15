Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vital Energy: Permian Acquisitions Are How You Increase Cash Flow Quickly

Sep. 15, 2023 12:51 PM ETVital Energy, Inc. (VTLE)4 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vital Energy made a series of significant acquisitions to increase cash flow, with the cost still relatively cheap compared to pre-oil price crash figures.
  • The acquisition continues (even accelerates) a transition from a reserve-based strategy, which may result in more shares outstanding but greater free cash flow.
  • The use of common stock in the transaction is decreasing financial leverage which increases the safety of the investment.
  • The gas weighted acreage provides speculative upside possibilities as the export capability of the industry rises.
  • If the acquisition market dries up, there are plenty of very profitable free cash flow generating well locations to continue financial improvement.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) took a huge step to increase cash flow with the latest acquisition announcement. The cost of the acquisition still looks cheap compared to historical figures before the 2015 oil price crash as well as before

I analyze oil and gas companies like Vital Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.5K Followers
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VITAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

d
dashify
Today, 1:25 PM
Premium
Comments (57)
To be honest, the scope of this dilution is to much, not worth the earning increase per share
Krypto profile picture
Krypto
Today, 1:12 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.66K)
Twenty-five percent short interest?
J
Jcraig304
Today, 1:03 PM
Premium
Comments (372)
Reward shareholders…nah…let’s dilute the shares. No thanks. Untrustworthy management will just do this again and again to try and be a big player. Share price reflects market opinion very clearly since the announcement.
Krypto profile picture
Krypto
Today, 1:11 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.66K)
@Jcraig304 Diluting shares when the PE is just 3 is interesting...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.