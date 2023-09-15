Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AbbVie Vs. AstraZeneca: Battle Of The Pharmaceutical Behemoths

Sep. 15, 2023
Summary

  • Currently, the S&P 500 and many sectors are outperforming the healthcare sector, presenting an opportunity to explore assets within this sector during the current period of apathy towards it.
  • AstraZeneca's revenue was $11.42 billion in the second quarter of 2023, up 6% from the prior quarter and beating analysts' consensus estimates by $0.4 billion.
  • At the same time, total sales of AbbVie products continue to decline year over year, amounting to about $13.87 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2023.
  • On September 14, the FTC released a document saying companies could face lawsuits if their medicine patents are incorrectly included in the FDA's catalog called the Orange Book.
  • We believe that AstraZeneca is a more promising asset, which will be reflected in higher growth rates of its share price relative to AbbVie.

woamn врач принять рекламный щит

RyanKing999/iStock via Getty Images

In recent months, clouds have continued to gather over the pharmaceutical industry. This is due not only to the upcoming implementation of key parts of the Inflation Reduction Act, which has already led to the creation of a list

This article was written by

Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
4.47K Followers
I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Article Update Today, 1:05 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (819)
Greetings.

Thank you for reading our article and following us. We appreciate it. As promised, we began to publish an analysis of the companies from the list. We will post articles about BMY, AMD and Apple in the next two days.

Thank you all again.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 1:16 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.26K)
From one Nathan to another, this is an interesting comparison. I just used the Compare Tool on Schwab and ABBV looks like the clear winner based upon financial metrics such as future p/e and Price/Cash Flow ratios, but Reuters, Morningstar and CFRA all rate AZN higher than ABBV. Does this make it a tosss up?
Personally, I am not currently invested in either, but have ABBV on my Watch List to buy under $130 when reality concerning its declining Humira franchise kicks in as insurance companies force patients to buy the cheaper biosimilars and generics.
B
Braleigh
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (115)
AbbVie is one of the top dividend producing companies and will remain so for years to come. With all of their compounds in development, including a potential Alzheimer's drug, they seem like the clear choice.
