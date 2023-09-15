Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Berkshire Hathaway: Surged To A New High - Why I'm Not Buying More Now

JR Research
Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s robust Q2 earnings and strong balance sheet have boosted investor confidence. As such, I'm not surprised that Berkshire stock recently surged to a new all-time high.
  • Berkshire's wide economic moat justifies its valuation despite trading at a premium. However, with the shares arguably fairly valued, CEO Warren Buffett could taper his repurchases further.
  • Berkshire's relative outperformance against the S&P 500 could be peaking. Therefore, a rotation back into the market could see Berkshire shares underperform.
  • I make the case for why investors who missed adding Berkshire earlier in the year must remain patient to improve their risk/reward profile.
Allen & Company Annual Conference Draws Media And Tech Leaders To Sun Valley

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) investors have had much to celebrate recently as BRK.B surged toward an all-time high, or ATH, even as the S&P 500 (SPX, SPY) struggles at its August 2023 peak.

Bolstered

JR Research
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Valuestocks007
Today, 4:27 PM
It your holding timeframe for BRK is the same as mine.. forever... then its probably never a bad time to own these shares or buy them... I bought some a few weeks ago at $340 and it was a 52 week all time high as I recall at the time... now $27 bucks later here we go.. I am 24 years into owning BRK its my top holding.. so I am a little biased!
porky11
Today, 4:10 PM
Sitting on my stash. Happy with two steps forward and one step back which is what BRK does.
