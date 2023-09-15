sykono

This is a follow-up and an "encore" piece to my original coverage, published back on November 11, 2022 (They Built A Better Mousetrap), on Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE).

The Elevated Short Interest

Let's start with the elephant in the room, as the title of today's article highlights, quite remarkably, WIRE's short interest has materially climbed since early November 2022. In fact, and as you can see below, an additional 1.4 million shares of WIRE have been sold short, as of the latest reporting period ending August 31, 2023.

Given WIRE's robust free cash flow generation, this savvy management team continues to be effective stewards of shareholders' capital and has done a laudable job balance reinvesting in the business via smart Capex programs as well as aggressively buying back its own stock. Specifically, on the buyback front, from October 26, 2022 through July 26, 2023, WIRE's share count has decreased from 18,342,580 shares to 16,805,483. Buying backing 1.5 million shares in less than a year is a major accomplishment and a good barometer of management's alignment with the shareholders.

Said differently, the shorts aggressive tactics combined with Mr. Market's unwillingness to reward WIRE shareholders with much, if any, multiple expansion have paradoxically enabled this management team to take advantage of the situation and aggressively/ opportunistically buying back shares. Moreover, back when WIRE reported its Q2 FY 2023 results, WIRE's Board of Directors re-upped its 2 million share buyback authorization, through March 31, 2024.

Given WIRE's strong balance sheet and history of carrying out its buyback program, I'm befuddled as to why the shorts continue to double down on their bet, and risk getting further and further offside.

Further, if we look at the composition of the holders, as of June 29, 2023, and we know insiders own 5% (or about 900k shares), and passive ETF operators own about 5.5 million shares (see BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street), this only leaves a true float of about 10.4 million. In other words, ETF holders are perpetually long (unless there are index changes) and insiders are long term investors. Therefore, depending on price, of course, with continued buyback pressure, and a company that only trades about 250K shares per day, it will be very difficult for the shorts to be able to actually even attempt to cover this bet.

The Fundamentals

Now that we covered the compelling short squeeze setup, let's talk about the business. First off, this management team is exceptional good. They have methodically built a better mousetrap.

Through vertical integration, strong supplier relationships, smartly re-investing in the business, the best customer service (fill rates and having the best selection - think shapes to match demand application/ use case), and retaining a skilled work force, the company is best in class. In this business, you have to be able to source the copper, in the right shapes to make the finished products demanded by customers, and get the orders to customers within two days, coast to coast.

Arguably, the shorts are simply looking at mean reversion and WIRE's hockey stick growth of EPS and Adj. EBITDA and thinking this is purely cyclical.

Lo and behold, and WIRE's management reminded Mr. Market, during its July 26, 2023 Q2 FY 2023 conference call, as well as on prior calls, copper spreads peaked back in mid-2021.

As we have discussed at length on prior earnings calls, copper margins began to gradually abate in mid-2021, and aluminum margins peaked in the fourth quarter of 2022. Since then, we’ve invested heavily and continue to invest in improving our service model and efficiency levels to reduce cost, increased capacity and deepened vertical integration, which we believe should contribute to achieving sustained higher gross margin levels when compared to pre-COVID baselines. Source: Q2 FY 2023 Conference Call (July 26, 2023).

Yet, strangely, the shorts somehow think WIRE's earnings, which have hockey sticked (from $3.69 (FY 2020) to $26.22 (FY 2021) to $36.91 (FY 2022)) are going to somehow revert back to $4 bucks.

Sorry shorts! This cycle is total different, WIRE's market share is materially better, and the demand drivers and copper tightness are totally different.

What WIRE can control is volume (i.e. market share) and they shipped a lot more pounds compared to pre-Covid.

See here (emphasis added):

With respect to volume, we’re pleased to have shipped a near record number of copper and aluminum pounds in the second quarter. These results demonstrate a dynamic shift in volume shipped when compared to a pre-COVID baseline. Copper and aluminum pounds shipped in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 13% and 78%, respectively, when compared to the second quarter of 2019. We captured this incremental market share by leveraging our single-site, vertically integrated campus, deep supplier relationships and strong employee base to quickly manufacture and ship finished goods to our customers despite the broader macro challenges faced in the sector. Source: Q2 FY 2023 Conference Call (July 26, 2023)

See here:

Copper unit volume increased 1.3% in the second quarter of 2023 versus the second quarter of 2022, despite a very tough comp in the prior year quarter. Source: Q2 FY 2023 Conference Call (July 26, 2023)

This was the quarter where the WIRE short thesis was going to show up.......as Copper prices got dinged by China (arguably) playing games, macro fears tied to interest rates and spillover effect of the Regional banking crisis.

If you look at the copper piece within Q2, you had as much as a $0.50 swing on Comex on the copper side. And overall, the low -- from one month to the next was as much as $0.26 a pound. So that type of volatility within a short 90-day window with deliveries the way that they’ve been and with the just-in-time service model, it really puts pressure from the actual confirmation of any kind of price increases. But also the positive piece of that is June firmed up as compared to April and May, and we were seeing a lot better stability toward the end of the quarter. Source: Q2 FY 2023 Conference Call (July 26, 2023) (emphasis added).

Guess what? During Q2 FY 2022, WIRE still put up $6.01 in EPS.

In addition to the fact that WIRE has built a great business, where they compete on service, fill rates, and having the right product, there are two massively bullish tailwinds that could sink the shorts.

Two Strong Tailwinds

1) Despite the weaker prices on China fears (or playing game with copper inventories in their warehouses), the physical copper market is extremely tight.

Copper supply, you got 2.5 days above ground. It was 3.5 to 4 when we talked in the first quarter. There was a recent meeting in New York that was represented by some of the largest mines globally. And they landed -- those leaders landed on about a 6 million deficit, 6 million metric ton deficit per year in the near-term, in the next 12 to 18 months. I mean, to put it in perspective, that’s like adding another Chile, who’s one of your largest suppliers in the world. And so, the deficit clearly sits there. Demand that you’re seeing coming in from data centers or AI or electric vehicles, the U.S. and global infrastructure upgrades are being pushed. Semiconductors and chips, onshoring, battery plants, renewables, utilities, all that is really setting itself up to drive demand above and beyond some of those historical, residential, commercial industrial sources. And so all that, put it in a blender, hit pulse, right, and you come up with the impact on the margin. Source: Q2 FY 2023 Conference Call (July 26, 2023) (emphasis added).

Secondly, per WIRE's management, there are at least 8 gov't programs designed to invest in the U.S.'s infrastructure. We're talking about $1 trillion bucks.... All of these infrastructure projects need copper!

See here:

But if you can get some clarity on the metal piece on the purchasing side, you got to fold that into all the noise that you hear in the news and geopolitically and all of the different programs that the government is putting in place Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS and Science Act. I mean, there’s a slew of them. There’s 8 or 10 government projects. And so, as you’re navigating through this volatility and trying to get confirmation of what the actual rules are confirmed as these programs come out from the Feds, it really just contributes to that volatility and uncertainty. So, folks are less anxious to pull the trigger, as you can imagine. It did firm up. It looked better toward the end of June, as I said, in our favor. And I look for with the bullish outlook on copper specifically. I can’t believe it would stay this low for very long with the demand numbers that are out there. And as you know, that typically forces demand in our market. Source: Q2 FY 2023 Conference Call (July 26, 2023)

Demand is multi-faceted and not going away.

Demand that you’re seeing coming in from data centers or AI or electric vehicles, the U.S. and global infrastructure upgrades are being pushed. Semiconductors and chips, onshoring, battery plants, renewables, utilities, all that is really setting itself up to drive demand above and beyond some of those historical, residential, commercial industrial sources. And so all that, put it in a blender, hit pulse, right, and you come up with the impact on the margin. Source: Q2 FY 2023 Conference Call (July 26, 2023)

And to give readers a great example of how in the weeds this management team is on the demand side, see this commentary, by WIRE's CFO:

Well, we don’t give guidance, George, just because of all the things we talked about and the uncertainty in copper prices. But I think if you go back and look at my comments and Daniel’s comments, when you look out on demand that’s out there, you look at, commercial side, data centers continue to be a big driver. They’re constantly going through reconfiguration. You kind of started with -- they were water cooled, now they’re going to air cooled. You started with an H design, they proposed an X design that never got traction. They’re now doing an F design, which is -- has the latest technology that uses the same number of servers in half the footprint, air cooled, with a lot less energy consumption. I mean, you’re going to have more power in one building, I think that’s ever been done before. And so, that process continues to drive it. That keeps things optimistic. Source: Q2 FY 2023 Conference Call (July 26, 2023) (emphasis added).

Valuation

We 16.8 million shares x $174 equals a market capitalization of $2.92 billion. As of June 30, 2023, WIRE had $667 million of cash on hand. So, we're talking about a $2.25 billion enterprise value.

The company is smartly re-investing in its business. They are going to spend on CAPEX

We expect capital expenditures to continue to range from $160 million to $180 million in 2023, $150 million to $170 million in 2024, and $80 million to $100 million in 2025. We expect to continue to fund these investments with existing cash reserves and operating cash flows. Source: Q2 FY 2023 Conference Call (July 26, 2023)

And $75 million is already spent, this year. And they spent $350 million, the past three years.

This year, consensus EPS estimates are now pegged $21.36 in EPS. So that about $400 million of operating cash flow (notwithstanding changes to working capital).

In terms of the technicals, as of yesterday, WIRE punched back through both its 50 DMA and 200 DMA.

In closing, simply put, I don't understand the short thesis here, as the valuation of just north of 5.5X EV/ normalized Adj. EBITDA is low. The company has a great balance sheet and has another big buyback program authorized by its Board of Directors. Lastly, and perhaps equally as important, very tight physical copper supply and massive demand driving tailwinds are very supportive of solid copper prices despite macro headwinds in China. If people want to bet against China, that is their prerogative, but either way, shorting Encore Wire Corporation seems liked a really mis-guided short thesis.