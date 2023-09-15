Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NIO: Improving Risk/Reward (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 15, 2023
On the Pulse
Summary

  • NIO Inc. is experiencing stronger delivery growth, with an increase of 81% YoY in August 2023.
  • The company's delivery rebound is a promising sign that supply chain issues and production delays are improving.
  • NIO's profit margins need to significantly improve in order to warrant a higher stock rating.

NIO logo and the Nio"s user center, NIO House

Andy Feng

Electric-vehicle company NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) raised some alarm bells in terms of weakening profit margins. But NIO, despite all the concerns that I have had in the past, is seeing stronger delivery growth.



This article was written by

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NIO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

