Wall Street Lunch: Inflation Mood Turning The Corner?

Consumer inflation expectations hit 2-1/2-year lows. Salesforce (CRM) is hiring again. Uranium prices soar.

Are Americans turning the corner on their view of inflation?

The University of Michigan reported its preliminary report on September consumer sentiment this morning. The headline measure fell more than expected to 67.7 from 69.5 in August. But the real action was in inflation expectations.

One-year inflation expectations dropped to 3.1% from 3.5% in August. Five-year inflation expectations—something Fed chief Jay Powell has said the FOMC is keeping an eye on—dropped to 2.7% from 3%.

Both readings are the lowest seen since the spring of 2021.

Pantheon Macro’s Ian Shepherdson notes that 5-year inflation expectations "jumped from a pre-Covid average of around 2.5% to a peak of 3.1% in January 2022."

He says a "sustained drop in longer-term inflation expectations, reflecting the downturn in current inflation, would help put FOMC members’ minds at ease."

Moving from the Fed to Congress, Michigan Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu says that so far, "few consumers mentioned the potential federal government shutdown, but if the shutdown comes to bear, consumer views on the economy will likely slide, as was the case just a few months ago when the debt ceiling neared a breach."

In today’s trading, stocks are selling off, with growth weak as rates stay high.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is down -1%, while the S&P (SP500) is off -0.5%, and the Dow (DJI) is also lower.

After August import and export prices and industrial production topped expectations, the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is staying above 4.3%.

10 of 11 S&P sectors are lower, with Info Tech (XLK) and Consumer Discretionary (XLY) the weakest. Utilities (XLU) is the only gainer.

U.S. oil prices (CL1:COM) are still above $90, but they are off earlier highs.

Among active stocks:

General Electric (GE) CFO Rahul Ghai provided an upbeat outlook for the current quarter. He said strong demand for jet engines and aerospace services is driving GE to the high end of its Q3 guidance for free cash flow and earnings.

Salesforce (CRM) is hiring 3,300 people across departments, Bloomberg reports. That comes after the company reduced 10% of its workforce in a restructuring earlier this year.

CEO Marc Benioff said at an annual conference in San Francisco: "Our job is to grow the company and to continue to achieve great margins."

Taiwan Semi (TSM) has told suppliers to delay the delivery of high-end chipmaking equipment amid growing concerns about customer demand. That’s according to Reuters. The directive by TSM, which is already facing delays at its $40 billion chip plant in Arizona, is aimed at controlling costs.

In other news of note:

Uranium has outperformed other metals markets this year, with prices rising more than 20% year to date to top $60/lb for the first time since 2011. And stocks in the sector are sporting strong gains.

Demand for uranium in nuclear reactors is expected to surge 28% by 2030 and nearly double by 2040, the World Nuclear Association said earlier this month in its biennial report.

Governments are ramping up nuclear power capacity to meet zero-carbon targets.

Interest in nuclear power has also increased since top producer Russia invaded Ukraine, and many countries want alternatives to Russian energy supplies. Global uranium production dropped by a quarter from 2016 to 2020 and recovered slightly to 49,355 metric tons last year.

And back to the Wall Street Research Corner:

Goldman Sachs says progress towards a soft landing should help stocks gain over the next year, but trading will be volatile in the near term.

They still have a year-end price target of 4,500 for the S&P, which would mean no gain from here. The 12-month target is just 4,700.

Strategist David Kostin says they believe the balance of risks to the year-end price target is "tilted to the upside," but despite "this constructive medium-term view, the economic growth and inflation data flow could create a choppy path for equities in the next few months."

They highlight three investment recommendations heading into Q4.

Take advantage of low options prices to reduce risk.

Own stocks returning cash, with "investors generally skeptical of large plans to invest for growth due to uncertainty about the likely returns." Goldman’s Total Cash Return Basket highlights stocks such as MGM Resorts (MGM), Lowe’s (LOW), Cigna (CI), and Marathon Oil (MRO).

And finally, avoid companies vulnerable to rising interest expenses, where higher-for-longer rates will pressure companies with weaker balance sheets. Goldman listed stocks with high leverage and low interest coverage that include Goodyear Tire (GT), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), and Newell Brands (NWL).