5 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of August 2023 (Plus 2 I Sold)

Sep. 15, 2023 1:31 PM ETASGI, DPG, HTD, NUW, NXG, PAI, PDI, PDT, PFN, RA10 Comments
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This month, I added to 5 different closed-end funds, but it came from the result of selling off 2 for swaps as well.
  • Swap opportunities come up as we can exploit the discount/premium mechanics in closed-end funds.
  • Overall, I have continued to stick with a low or no-leverage theme in this environment as I look to de-risk my CEF portfolio.
Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

This month, I had a little bit more going on in my closed-end fund portfolio. Besides just putting fresh capital to work, we had a couple of opportunities for swaps between similar funds due to being able to exploit the discount/premium mechanics.

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
12.2K Followers
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASGI, PDT, NUW, PAI, PFN, NXG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

A
Anthony Blundetto
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (44)
Why would you buy PDI at a premium to NAV? In addition to paying a premium over NAV, you also pay 1.99% in annual expenses. Furthermore the 5 year total return on PDI is -1.39%. So even though they pay big "dividends," the NAV keeps going down. One year ago, the NAV was $19.60, and now it is $16.73. If you go back 5 years, the NAV was $29.11... It seems like there are better places to park money
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 2:57 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.59K)
@Anthony Blundetto thank you for your thoughts. I sold PDI.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 2:44 PM
Comments (11.27K)
How is NXG able to pay such a high distribution (16.55) which they raised from .27/mth to .54/mth beginning this month? They declared that higher figure for the 3 months ending 2023.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 2:58 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.59K)
@Eileen Dover destructive return of capital will be utilized as I don't believe it will be able to earn it unless oil prices keep rising and energy stocks keep climbing.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 2:59 PM
Comments (11.27K)
@Nick Ackerman Thank you ! Will watch from afar.
S
Sane Man
Today, 2:38 PM
Premium
Comments (1.1K)
Thanks Nick ! Always look forward to these articles! I own both PFN and PDO. Both under water but the back to back yearly specials really helped with PDO. Unfortunately lately PDO has been acting terribly and I’m thinking of selling some now before tax loss season and swapping into something else with a similar yield . 9-10-11% doesn’t matter much to me like others. I’m thinking of swapping out of PDO into more PFN. But does PFNs lower leverage mean it earns less so more likely to cut?
cm schwab profile picture
cm schwab
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (766)
@Sane Man I hear ya concerning PDO acting terrible. Another article like this one mentioned swapping out of PTY (High Premium) into PDO (Lower Premium) . PDO continues to go lower while PTY while it is going up it isn't falling like PDO.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 3:00 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.59K)
@Sane Man the fixed-income funds certainly have been hit hard with rising rates. I'm continuing to hold onto my PDO position. Some of the drop in the more recent weeks was from the premium coming down, too, so that's played a role. In the last 3 and 6 months rolling coverage had actually favored PFN over PDO. So typically you'd want to see higher coverage if a fund is using more leverage, but that doesn't seem to be helping it, at least in the more recent history.

I'm glad you enjoyed the article as well. Thank you!
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (11.27K)
Hey Nick - I thought you (??) had written recently that PDT did not cover the distribution. I also sold out of HTD in July at $20.75 and also PDT at $11.25. both are down about 10% in the last 2 months. Liked both portfolios but they were only moving down. Still haven't picked up ASGI though discount is 15.5% and leverage is zero. I would like more of a drop in price for it. Thank you for the column.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 3:04 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.59K)
@Eileen Dover here was my recent full update on PDT! seekingalpha.com/...

It is true that they'll require capital gains to fund the distribution, but those have been tougher to come by for utilities. As they just cut, I think it should remain stable for at least the next twelve months before they would want to adjust again under normal market conditions.

I'd rather not have a drop in price for ASGI. ;) hah! It's now become a sizeable position for me after adding to it so much this year. As of right now, it's my 5th largest holding in my CEF portfolio.

Have a great weekend!
