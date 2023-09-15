Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Could A Dividend Be In Amazon's Future?

Sep. 15, 2023 3:00 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)8 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I discuss the possibility of Amazon paying a dividend.
  • Amazon is focused on optimizing its cash flows which could lead to a dividend in the future.
  • The company has grown at a rapid pace which has caused it to take on more debt.
  • Although it is considered a growth company, I like to give investors a new perspective on the possibility of a company paying a dividend to shareholders.
Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak

Introduction

I recently wrote an article on the beloved EV maker Tesla (TSLA) earlier this month titled, "When There's A Dividend, Count Me In." It's obvious stocks like Apple (AAPL) and Tesla are loved by

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.13K Followers
Not a certified financial advisor. Military veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 3:54 PM
Comments (14.41K)
The markets said Microsoft wouldn’t pay a dividend and it didn’t for years, but finally did and kept growing. I’m not sure what the criteria is……
yieldhunter196 profile picture
yieldhunter196
Today, 3:45 PM
Comments (1.93K)
A dividend in 20 years would be nice. Then around i plan to retire
REITboy profile picture
REITboy
Today, 3:41 PM
Premium
Comments (73)
Wait until @Gary J is Rich on AMZN sees this one...
S
Seeburto
Today, 3:29 PM
Premium
Comments (4.02K)
Unfortunately, complete speculation.
S
SGS Chicago Guy
Today, 3:21 PM
Premium
Comments (5)
I trust not! Reinvest in the business.
Shangrila Value profile picture
Shangrila Value
Today, 3:13 PM
Comments (4.51K)
TLDR: No.
tjf@denver profile picture
tjf@denver
Today, 3:12 PM
Comments (1.06K)
Interesting take
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 3:14 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.7K)
@tjf@denver thanks for reading and commenting. I try to give different perspectives on stocks like AMZN, TSLA, and other non paying stocks. Always as “what if?” Thanks for coming by and hopefully you enjoyed
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.