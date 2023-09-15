Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Huntington Bancshares: The Mispriced Regional Powerhouse

Juri von Randow profile picture
Juri von Randow
1 Follower

Summary

  • Huntington Bancshares offers a unique post-crisis investment backed by robust net interest income, low non-performing assets, stable deposits, and solid capital ratios.
  • The bank's share price is undervalued, presenting a potential capital gain of up to 50% and an elevated 5.5% dividend yield.
  • Through strategic expansion and digital innovation, HBAN is enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency.
  • We believe the potential for capital gains, coupled with the dividend yield, more than compensates for the well-managed market, liquidity, and credit risks.
  • Market recognition of HBAN's various strengths is anticipated to catalyze further upward price movement.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Juri von Randow as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

This article was written by

Juri von Randow profile picture
Juri von Randow
1 Follower
Turning risk into reward in stocks, commodities, and crypto/currencies. Leveraging derivatives for steady wins, regardless of market conditions.As an ex-investment banker, I've steered M&A and ECM from London to Wall Street. I've also launched ventures in fashion, hospitality, and client services. Now, I trade my own accounts and share insights on MacroDozer. Connect with me on LinkedIn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HBAN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.