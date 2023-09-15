Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
15 Years After Lehman - Why I Wouldn't Buy Bank of America

Sep. 15, 2023 2:02 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)3 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bank of America's stability and financial health in the current economic environment is reassuring, with solid credit quality and cautious client spending despite some economic uncertainties.
  • The bank faces challenges like declining net interest income due to an inverted yield curve and potential risks related to rising interest rates and economic indicators pointing towards elevated unemployment.
  • While Bank of America appears to be trading below its fair value, investing in non-bank alternatives with similar yields may come with a better risk/reward.
Bank Of America Raises Its Minimum Wage To $20 An Hour

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Introduction

Depending on when you're reading this, it's exactly 15 years after Lehman Brothers went bankrupt, triggering a recession that is still shaping the current investment landscape.

As Bloomberg's John Authers wrote:

As for the global fallout, it’s

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content.

Comments (3)

B
70Boss302
Today, 2:58 PM
Premium
Comments (33)
If BAC is good enough for Uncle Warren then it's good enough for me and I'll continue to hold with a cost of $10
dbchambers profile picture
dbchambers
Today, 2:32 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.23K)
I worked for the entity that managed the day-to-day post Lehman. It was not very pretty - everyone left and the carnage was real. I would give BAC a chance despite the comments from this article.

Glad is half full !
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:26 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.26K)
I am in total agreement with you that there are other banks preferable to buy than BAC. That's why you are my absolute favorite author on SA, based upon not only your solid analysis and reasonable conclusions, but your clear and concise writing style. Here is a redacted version of what I posted on a more positive article on BAC published by JR Research this morning:

"...I bought and sold BAC for a decent trading profit during and after the March banking chaos, but I am now invested in the banking sector through JPM, C, PNC and TFC, in order of size. It's akin to what I call chopping mosquito manure, or deciding how many angels can dance on the head of a pin, because the four I own should on balance be highly positively correlated with BAC, but I opted to make long term bets in Best of Breed (JPM), a credible turnaround story (C), and two Super Regional Banks (PNC and TFC) instead of BAC."

After writing the above, and updating my research, I added to my smaller position in TFC today. It's still the smallest bank holding in the portfolio, but now up to 80% of a full position.
