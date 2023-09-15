Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Boris Bentz as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

rrodrickbeiler

Thesis

Slowing interest rate hikes and inflation provide a great opportunity to strengthen any foundation portfolio with bonds and treasuries with very limited downsides. This is especially true for a covered call strategy like the one adopted by iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW).

Fundamentals

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF is a covered call ETF, a fund which both invests into TLT, as well as writes calls against it which are 2% out of the money. For selling calls the fund receives money, the premium of the options, which they distribute to holders of the ETF, but is forced to sell the shares it owns at a predefined price. Should the price of the underlying TLT not be above the agreed upon price, the option becomes worthless, and the Shares stay in the fund. This trades some potential upside for cash flow. Similar to most covered call strategies, TLTW provides two streams of income: the underlying, which pays dividends, as well as selling calls against the underlying.

The current expense ratio of TLTW is 0.35% which is about average for a managed fund and low in comparison to many other covered call ETFs which often have fees between 0.6% (Global X) and 0.99% (YieldMax). TLTW has a reasonable $653.61 million in Assets under Management, which is comparable to YieldMax's most prominent ETF TSLY, and quite a bit lower than QYLD, the leader in covered call ETFs. The fund's total return since its inception has been negative, underperforming both the S&P 500 and other hotly debated covered call products:

Total Return of TLTW in comparison to other covered call ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

This does not provide a complete picture, though. If you compare each of these covered call ETFs, only TLTW has consistently outperformed its underlying:

Total Return of TLTW, QYLD and TSLY and their underlyings over the last year (Seeking Alpha) Total Return of TLTW, QYLD and TSLY and their underlyings over the six months (Seeking Alpha)

Another factor an investor interested in TLTW has to consider is the fact, that TLTW has only been around for a short amount of time and the market conditions for its underlying have been everything but supportive. This can be viewed on a bigger time horizon, where the underlying TLT (yellow line) clearly moves inverse to the inflation rate.

Inflation vs. TLT (TradingView)

…and similarly with the effective federal funds rate. Note: a very low rate over a longer period is actually negative (red line) for TLT:

Effective federal funds rate vs. TLT (TradingView)

TLTW's objective is to provide enhanced income compared to traditional U.S. Treasury bonds by selling monthly covered call options, while outperforming during rising interest rates. Has it achieved its objectives?

Enhanced Yields: TLTW has had a very high dividend yield on cost between 11% and 15.4% with monthly distributions since its inception compared to TLT during this time of 1.8% to 3.2%, fulfilling this objective

Outperforming during interest hikes: Since its inception, TLTW has outperformed TLT for quite some time, but underperformed the market by a large margin. This is especially visible looking at the last 6 months. Given the usual use of bonds and treasuries, this objective has been met, too.

Total Return since inception (Seeking Alpha) Total Return during last 6 months (Seeking Alpha)

Opportunities

TLTW writes options that are 2% out of the money, which gives the underlying TLT some space to grow. The underlying TLT depends on the performance of 20-year treasury bonds. These price of these bonds depend on three primary factors:

Interest Rates: As interest rates rise, the price of treasury bonds falls, which keeps the yield close to the interest rate. This will reduce the price of TLT. Once interest rates start falling, starting early once there is a stop in interest rate hikes and a likely fall afterwards. This is likely to be the inverse of what we have seen from the end of 2021 to the start of 2023, likely over a longer timeframe and slower than in 2020 and is likely to drive TLT and TLTW prices up. Inflation: As inflation is coming down, fixed income products become more attractive, especially if they are above the rate of inflation, which has a positive influence on the value of TLTs Treasuries and therefore on TLT and TLTW. This is likely similar to the "transitory" inflation statement by the FED in 2021 Economic Growth: Growth in the economy creates high yielding opportunities elsewhere in the market reducing the price of treasury bonds and therefore TLT and TLTW. As long as there is no explosive growth, the downward pressure on treasuries from this effect should be minimal.

5Y Graph of TLT (Yahoo Finance)

Outlook

With both inflation and economic growth being relatively steady, how can we expect the ETF to perform? As written above TLT's performance generally is inverse to that of treasury yields which correlate to the federal funds rate, which allows us to make some more accurate predictions here, based on both the market expectation, which predicts most likely stable interest rates for the rest of 2023 and then a slow drop of around 100 basis points during 2024, and the "Dot-Plot" of FOMC participants:

Meeting Probabilities (CME Group) CME Group

This tells us, that treasury yields are likely to follow interest rates down slowly during the next couple of years, resulting in neutral to slightly bullish movement of TLT. Since this assumption is a perfect fit for a covered call strategy, TLTW is very likely to outperform its underlying TLT.

How do I think interest rates will move? The recent pause in interest rate hikes allowed the Federal Reserve to see if monetary policy was tight enough. In my opinion, the market and Powell's statements on inflation are divergent, I think there is likely more than one additional rise in interest rate (possibly already next Wednesday) and a stable level over 2024, at least until we see inflation actually drop below 2% consistently. Small rate hikes are not overly bearish for TLT, and we are likely to get a neutral price movement. This would be a really good scenario for TLTW.

Regardless if the market or my opinion on interest rates is right, we can expect TLTW to keep outperforming TLT, and in the case of rising interest rates, possibly other covered call ETFs, which have significant market risk.

Risks

The two primary risks for TLTW at this time are the cost of opportunity as we have already seen the S&P 500 outperform TLTW for large stretches and the underlying outperforming, given that the call options are written 2% out of the money. Some further risks, which are quite unlikely, involve major jumps in interest rate, inflation picking back up and possibly a full recession fueling higher demand for treasuries.

TLTW for your portfolio

In which portfolio does TLTW fit? If you look at its performance in comparison to some of its peers and the S&P 500, you will see lower returns and lower volatility (movement in total returns), which tells me that similar to traditional bonds and treasuries, it does not fit into a portfolio with a focus on growth. On the other hand it seems like a perfect fit for a portfolio that focuses on cashflow or capital preservation.

Conclusion

In terms of covered call ETFs TLTW is cheap, reasonably sized, high yielding, has a low downside risk and a low volatility which is compounded with a great forward outlook given slowing interest rate hikes and inflation with a slow growth of the economy making it a good at least medium-term addition to a cashflow or capital preservation portfolio.