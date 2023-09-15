Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Warner Bros. Discovery: The Market Is Misunderstanding The Favorable Debt Structure

Sep. 15, 2023 2:25 PM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)3 Comments
Palm Investor profile picture
Palm Investor
75 Followers

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery has made significant progress in integrating and improving its businesses since its merger in April 2022.
  • WBD's debt structure is favorable, with low-cost fixed-rate, long-term staggered maturity debt with an average life of 14+ years and an average rate of 4.6%.
  • The fair value of WBD's fixed-rate debt is significantly less than its book value (by approximately $6.9 billion), presenting an opportunity for the company to purchase its debt at discounts.
  • WBD has already reduced its debt by approximately $10.9 billion, bringing its net debt to approximately $42.4 billion, and is expected to reduce its debt by an additional $9 billion before the end of 2024 - well ahead of scheduled maturity dates.
  • WBD also has minimal near-term debt maturities (only $1.8 billion before the end of 2024).
Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 - Show

Mike Coppola

Investment Thesis

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ((NASDAQ:WBD) or the “Company”) has received much attention from financial and media analysts as it has gone through its in the spotlight transformation since the closing of its merger on April 8, 2022. Despite the general macroeconomic

This article was written by

Palm Investor profile picture
Palm Investor
75 Followers
Investor with interests in investments generating income and in certain value opportunities. I previously worked for over 30 years in the financial services area, including 20+ years at an investment bank, where I was a managing director, and as CFO of a credit related asset manager. My educational background includes an MBA (finance concentration) and a BA (economics major), and I was a CPA early in my career.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

roberto_00 profile picture
roberto_00
Today, 2:47 PM
Comments (74)
THANK YOU! It was high time someone pointed out that not all debt is the same! That there's manageable debt and unmanageable debt, and only the second type is an issue!
s
southbuckeye
Today, 2:45 PM
Comments (2.39K)
Author: Very thorough article. You spend the majority of the article talking about WBD's manageable debt. When I looked up WBD's earnings for the last fiscal year, it seems like they lost 3.82 per share. The stock price does look quite low, but for your debt thesis to pan out, WBD needs to start earning actual money to be able to pay down debt. How are they going to do that? Was the last fiscal year earnings a kitchen sink year? How do earnings look this year and next year?
L
Land Man21
Today, 2:43 PM
Comments (1.26K)
Great article. Thank you
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.