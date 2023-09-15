'Inflate It Away' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

BofA

On Wednesday, the inflation numbers came out. The good news is it did not change expectations for a pause in Fed hikes next week. November's expectations, while recently as high as ~50%, are now a more moderate 36% probability.

CME Group

CME Group

In other words, we buy some time to get more data before the November meeting.

The 0.6% gains in headline inflation were largely attributable to food and energy while shelter and used car prices continued to moderate. The left number is actual, the middle is estimates, and the right is last month:

Investing.com

Bureau of Labor

While the Saudis are in a position of strength and can continue to cut production, their counterparts (Russia, Iran, Venezuela) may be more inclined to pump in the coming months.

EquityClock.com

As headline CPI has had a short-term energy-induced (counter-trend) bounce, core inflation (the Fed's focus) continues in the right direction:

Labor Department

Labor Department

Nick Timiraos

Labor Department

Labor Department

Of further note is the fact that inflation expectations have moderated to levels seen pre-pandemic and more than a decade ago. This is the most important "target" for the Fed. Future expectations (about price) are what drives current behavior. Future expectations remain moderate:

St. Louis Fed

This is especially important as the bill is coming due for the excessive tightening. Not only can we not afford to refinance $7.6T of US Government debt at current rate levels, but hiking more becomes entirely out of the question:

Apollo

PGPF.org

PGPF.org

PGPF.org

PGPF.org

PGPF.org

With Debt to GDP at levels not seen since the late 40s, the only option is to "inflate it away." As you can see in the top table in this article, institutional managers expect the fed to do just that.

The Fed should be hoping that they can continue to keep inflation ABOVE TREND without stoking expectations that it will remain above ABOVE TREND - so they get the best of both worlds: Inflate away this ratio by letting nominal GDP run hot, while not causing a wage price spiral. They are delicately threading a needle to an extent not seen since the 1945-1956 period:

St. Louis Fed

Then:

thebalancemoney.com

Now:

thebalancemoney.com

So how did Debt to GDP drop from 119% in 1946 to 61% in 1956? Just look at the inflation rate on average over the 10 years, and you'll have your answer. The debt was INFLATED away:

Bureau of Labor Statistics

They kept rates LOW and tolerated short-term inflation to "normalize" the country's balance sheet:

govinfo.gov

The Fed is buying time in hopes they can do the same. They will eventually have to bring rates down to meet that objective. In the meantime, all they have is managing expectations with hawkish talk until they can start to moderate rates. The one problem they will not be able to solve without major pain and devastation is DEFLATION if they stay tight for too long. Based on the signaling we are seeing of late (from the Fed Whisperer Nick Timiraos) they know this too:

Nick Timiraos via WSJ

I referenced this article when I joined Charles Payne on Fox Business.

Here are my show notes ahead of the segment:

Thomas Hayes

Thomas Hayes

Thomas Hayes

Sentiment

This Tuesday, Bank of America published its monthly "Fund Manager Survey". Here were the 4 key points:

1. Managers have only STARTED to play catch up to retail traders who caught some of the rally off the October lows:

BofA

2. Growth expectations and outlook remain near pessimism levels seen at the GFC lows of 2009:

BofA

BofA

3. Risk levels managers are taking are still near COVID and GFC low levels seen just after bottoms:

BofA

BofA

BofA

4. Pessimism on China reached levels not seen since Fall 2022 levels - just before Alibaba doubled from ~$60 to $120 in ~12 weeks:

BofA

StockCharts

BofA

Outlook Constructive

Despite the moderately disappointing inflation numbers on Wednesday, longer-term Treasuries held their lows (from when the major manager announced publicly he was shorting at the exact low). The market still seems to be signaling the Fed is done:

StockCharts

Credit markets are thawing after a heart attack in 2022: The Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Average option-adjusted spread hit a new year-to-date low earlier this month:

BofA

PMIs finally turning up - which could imply EPS estimates are STILL too LOW - despite their recent ascendancy:

SG Cross Asset Research

FactSet

Now onto the shorter-term view for the General Market:

In this week's AAII Sentiment Survey result, the Bullish Percent dropped to 34.4% from 42.2% the previous week. The Bearish Percent ticked down to 29.2% from 29.6%. The retail investor is neutral at the moment.

AAII.com

StockCharts

The CNN "Fear and Greed" ticked down from 56 last week to 51 this week.

CNN

MacroMicro

And finally, the NAAIM (National Association of Active Investment Managers Index) dropped to 49.73% this week from 61.19% equity exposure last week.

StockCharts

Opinion, not advice.