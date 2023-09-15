Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Netflix: Upgrading To Hold, Longer Growth Runway Priced In

Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We’re upgrading Netflix, Inc. to a hold.
  • Consistent with our negative thesis, Netflix management confirmed the longer growth runway for its ad tier and softer margins at the investor conference this week.
  • The stock has traded down over 10% this week alone, underperforming the S&P 500 by 11%.
  • While we still don’t see any major growth catalysts in 2H23, we believe the stock has now priced in most of our negative investment thesis.
  • We are now less negative on the stock but would still recommend investors to remain on the sidelines.

We're upgrading Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to a hold. We were previously sell-rated on the stock, as we believed the market was too optimistic about the sharing crackdown and ad tier driving revenue growth in the near-term. We

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet; that’s why we’ve launched our own Investing Group, Tech Contrarians. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

nerd_rage
Today, 3:30 PM
Comments (18.24K)
It would be nice to see a real accounting of the paid sharing crackdown that's like this: X number cancelled at an average of $X ARPU. Y number subscribed at an average of $Y ARPU. Then we do the math, which is bigger, X or Y? Never once saw this.

If Y > X I bet Netflix would waste no time doing the math and issuing a press release to brag about it. Therefore I must assume X > Y.

NFLX's ad tier isn't catching on like they'd hoped. Domestic growth is stalled, the market is mature. Overseas, growth is slower than it should be, at much lower ARPU.

Seems like a company settling into a groove, not one on fire that would command a premium price.
