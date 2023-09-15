Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cenovus Energy: This Variable Can Turbocharge The E&P Rally

Sep. 15, 2023 3:38 PM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), CVE:CA4 Comments
Summary

  • E&P stocks trade at depressed valuations compared to other times in their history.
  • They could experience explosive upside if today’s valuations re-rate to higher levels.
  • While we’re not banking on a bonanza from a multiple re-rating, energy investors should be aware of the possibility.
Growing backlit oil price chart on sky background with arrow and mock up place. Up, gas and petrol concept. 3D Rendering.

peshkov

Seasoned energy investors have been beaten up so many times that optimism can be hard to muster. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t consider some unusually bullish cases for our equities. E&Ps, in particular, could undergo a multiple re-rating that pushes their

Outperform!

I have been a full-time professional energy investor since 2015, specializing in deep value opportunities and special situations.  I have managed a private investment partnership since 2007 and separately managed accounts since 2020.  Prior to managing the partnership, I served in various investment and research roles in the financial industry since 2000.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVE, MEGEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

A
ATL Guy
Today, 4:15 PM
Premium
Comments (302)
The Canadian energy patch is one of the best values in the world. Even if the Trans-Mountain Pipeline is delayed to late 2024, the increased export capacity will help from that time onwards. Also, at some point Justin Trudeau will probably be replaced by Pierre Poilievre, who will be much more supportive of this sector.
ChasingTuna profile picture
ChasingTuna
Today, 3:52 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (155)
Plus growing production.
Augustus profile picture
Augustus
Today, 3:51 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.58K)
$CVE is a very different company now since the Husky acquisition and other refinery additions. A bit more cleanup to do to optimize operations but reserves will make it a cash flow generator for years.
Limestone Cowboy profile picture
Limestone Cowboy
Today, 4:21 PM
Comments (1.91K)
@Augustus These companies could buy back their entire float in 3-4 years.

The multiples will re-rate when half the shares no longer exist.

For the first time in my long oilfield dumpster fire experience, heavy oil may trade at a premium to light as diesel cracks soar and US shale increasingly targets gassier zones with API gravities pushing 50.
