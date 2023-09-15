tedestudio/iStock via Getty Images

In February 2022, I believed that reduced appeal was seen for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) amidst inflationary pressures. Earnings took a 20% beating in 2021 amidst inflationary pressures, as reduced earnings power and an increase in relative leverage ratios made me a bit cautious on the shares.

After 2022 results fell short of expectations, and the same is set to happen in 2023, the company continues to show stagnation, with leverage no longer coming down amidst poor working capital flow conversion and higher inventory levels. This makes me cautious, as a recovery to historical margins is needed to drive appeal here, something which I not feel comfortable to bet on.

A Household Name

Reynolds is a household name which benefits from huge brand familiarity with nearly all U.S. households having some of its products at home. Known from its namesake and Hefty brand, its products are used in categories like cooking, waste & storage and tableware, with Reynold providing aluminum foil, bakeware, bags and disposable tableware.

The company went public at $26 per share pre-pandemic at the start of 2020, as the shares saw gains of around 10% on the first day of trading. The resulting $5.7 billion equity valuation excluded a substantial $2.4 billion net debt load.

Pre-pandemic the business was on track to generate $3.0 billion in sales in 2019 on which adjusted EBITDA was seen around $650 million, resulting in pro forma earnings of around $1.85 per share. The resulting 15-16 times earnings multiple looked reasonable, although that leverage of 3.7 times was a bit high.

I was cautious given the leverage, but also the fact that some product categories (notably disposable tableware) were not really sustainable product groups, as well as the fact that Walmart (WMT) accounted for some 40% of sales.

The company originally saw 2020 sales and EBITDA increasing in a modest fashion, yet anticipated growth accelerated on the back of the pandemic, all while net debt fell below the $2 billion mark. In the end, 2021 sales rose by 8% to $3.3 billion as earnings were reported at $1.97 per share, as the company guided for flattish 2021 results.

With 2021 being stronger than anticipated, 2021 sales ended up rising some 9% to nearly $3.6 billion, although EBITDA fell short at $601 million, resulting in earnings coming down to $1.59 per share. Net debt was flat at $1.95 billion as the reduced EBITDA performance pushed up leverage ratios to 3.2 times.

Leverage ticked up because of higher inventory levels as earnings took a beating amidst massive inflationary pressures across the board. These pressures made that 2022 sales were seen up another 9-12%, with EBITDA seen improving modestly to $635 million, as earnings were seen at $1.63 per share. Given this dynamic and the fact that shares traded around the $30 mark early in 2022, I was fearful to get involved at those levels.

Coming Down

Over the past one and a half year since I last took a look at the shares early in 2022, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares have been trading range bound between $25 and $30, now trading near the lower end of the range. This marks losses of about 15% over this period of time, which looks soft.

In February of this year, Reynolds posted a 7% increase in 2022 sales to $3.82 billion, as growth fell a bit short compared to the original guidance which called for 9-12% sales growth. Adjusted EBITDA of $546 million was down substantially from $601 million in the year before (as this was expected to rise of course) as adjusted earnings fell to $1.28 per share. This was worrying as net debt ticked up to $2.05 billion, pushing up leverage to 3.8 times, with inventory levels increasing again as the dividends were quite high as well and inflationary levels were not subsiding.

With inflationary pressures rapidly coming down, the company guided for sales to come in largely flat, in fact sales were seen between flat and up 1% for 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was seen up to $605-$635 million, as the company guided for net debt to fall to $1.8-$1.9 billion.

In May, Reynolds posted a 3% increase in first quarter sales to $874 million, but that was about the good news with EBITDA down $30 million (year-over-year) to $82 million. In August, second quarter sales were reported up 3% to $940 million, as adjusted EBITDA rose by $32 million (on an annual basis) to $150 million.

Net debt ticked down to $2.0 billion as the company hiked the lower end of the EBITDA guidance to $615 million, for a 3.2 time leverage ratio. With earnings seen between $1.34 and $1.41 per share, the company trades at around 18 times earnings, a reasonable multiple as the question is if the company can recover earnings to near $2 per share levels.

Having some doubts on that question, I see appeal emerging, but quite frankly not enough to start buying the dip just yet. Some debt remains with Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., and the performance has been lagging a bit too much, too long.