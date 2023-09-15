Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Frontier Lithium: Valued At Just 10.5% Its PFS-Derived NPV

Summary

  • Frontier Lithium is a Canadian company with a flagship hard rock lithium project in Ontario, Canada trading at just 10.5% of its PFS-derived after-tax NPV.
  • Ontario & Quebec are becoming major EV / Li-ion battery hubs, attracting global players, enticed by government pledges of support {tax breaks, infrastructure builds, etc.}.
  • Frontier's world-class project has a large (and growing), very high-grade, low-impurity resource -- making it a prime takeover target.
  • Once a strategic investor gets involved, the project could be upsized, de-risked and possibly reach commercial production of hydroxide & carbonate sooner.
  • M&A in lithium space is poised to takeoff. Sigma Lithium, Patriot Battery Metals & Liontown Resources are three of the hottest takeover speculations. All three have robust hard rock projects.

Lithium element symbol from the periodic table near metallic lithium with copy space. 3d illustration.

Several elements can be used (or replaced) in Li-ion batteries [cobalt, nickel, manganese, etc.], but LITHIUM will dominate for at least the next decade.

jroballo

Lithium companies large & small, producers, developers, explorers, hard rock, sedimentary, brine, Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") plays -- almost all have been crushed. Many are down > 50% from 52-week highs. The following

This article was written by

Peter Epstein runs a company-sponsored advertising website called Epstein Research. It focuses mostly on small cap natural resource companies such as (lithium, cobalt, copper, gold, silver, uranium). He has an MBA from a top-rated business school, New York University (NYU); Stern School of Business.He publishes investment articles & written CEO interviews, on a number of [Metals & Mining] / [Investment] websites.On Twitter: @peterepstein2 Email: epstein.peter4@gmail.com Linked-In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/peter-epstein-mba-23089236/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LITOF, FL:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

