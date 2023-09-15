Wayakorn Neamklin/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The share price trajectory in the last 12 months for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) has been anything but consistent, rather choppy. The company is still trading at a pretty high valuation, which makes me quite worried about the downside risk from here. The company had a solid last quarter as the EPS grew by 76% YoY.

The company has like I said had a choppy last 12 months, but right now sits at an earnings premium of 53% in comparison to the rest of the market. I think quite frankly that is too high to pay, and expecting the same type of EPS growth over the next several years seems unlikely. The business model however is strong, and I would expect LPLA to do very well as a long-term hold.

Company Structure

LPLA has effectively cultivated a business model designed to cater not only to its clients but also to the clients of its clients. The company's strength lies in its ability to provide a diverse array of options, enabling the formulation of tailored strategies and project plans that align precisely with the unique requirements of each client.

The company has managed to achieve a market-leading position as they are driving strong shareholder value through asset base growth and maintaining a perhaps slightly higher leverage ratio to fuel growth. The market CAGR that LPLA sees in the coming years is 5%. For LPLA to be an appealing portfolio addition, they would have to beat out this growth by a fair bit in terms of EPS. Last quarter, though, LPLA seemed to be on its way to do this, as it grew by 76% YoY. The new TAM that they are gaining access to is significantly helping make this growth a reality. Just since 2019 on their investor's day, the TAM has doubled to $27 trillion.

Earnings Transcript

In the last earnings call the company had, I think there are some worthwhile comments to bring up here made by the CEO of the business Dan Arnold. They help shine some light on the last quarters' performance and the market conditions too.

“With respect to organic growth, second quarter organic net new assets were $22 billion, representing 7.4% annualized growth or approximately 8% when adjusted for seasonal tax payment. This contributed to organic net new assets over the past 12 months of 84% billion, representing approximately an 8% organic growth rate. In Q2, recruited assets were $19 billion, which represents a quarterly record, excluding periods when on-boarding large enterprises”.

With a strong asset base growth for the business, I think it further accentuates the ability that LPLA has had to grow into an even stronger position. The asset growth has helped the market cap of the company grow rapidly, as it now sits above $17 billion. But what has me the most intrigued about the last quarter is the organic growth for the business. 8% organic growth is solid and will help with growing the AUM for LPLA and an increasing ROA, which right now sits at 12%, a good move upwards from the 5-year average of 8% it has had previously.

“Let's now turn to the progress we made on our strategic plan. Our long-term vision is to become a leader across the adviser center market, which for us means being the best at empowering advisors and enterprises to deliver great advice to their clients and to be great operators of the business”.

The company has a clear goal in mind for where it wants to be in the next several years, and I don’t doubt that it will eventually get there. In terms of the value that investors could extract from this, it seems that further dividends are what would make LPLA more appealing here. If they grow their market share, then I would expect the dividend increases to follow quite quickly to reflect this. The payout ratio is just under 8% and the 5-year average dividend growth rate is below 3%. This doesn't necessarily make LPLA a dividend income opportunity right now, but I can see it being one if they eventually do.

Risk Associated

The landscape of independent broker-dealers is marked by intense competition, characterized by a multitude of contenders striving to capture their share of the market. Looking at a far larger company than LPLA, Morgan Stanley (MS) comes to mind. The company has a market cap of over $149 billion and has diversified the business very well, It does have offerings and services similar to that of LPLA with investment advisory services and fixed annuities and mutual funds. Valuation-wise the two are quite similar based on earnings with MS at 14x. For the dividend yield, MS takes the number one spot with a near 4% yield compared to LPLA which has 1% right now. On a P/B MS does look better as well as it's under 2, which is something I tend to favor when assessing financial companies. LPLA on the other hand has a p/b of around 9 instead, indicating a significant premium compared to MS.

The growth of the share price though has been better with LPLA with a ROI of over 4% and MS not even breaking 1% up the last 12 months. LPLA does seem to be the fastest growing company of the two, as the last 10 years have returned twice as good return as MS in terms of the share price. Over the long term is a story of either growth or stable dividends. I think a mix of both is good at the right price, which for LPLA and MS doesn't seem to be now, as both trade higher than sector medians. LPLA operates in an environment where it encounters competition from various fronts, including other independent broker-dealers, captive models, and formidable financial institutions of considerable scale. This competitive dynamic underscores the need for LPLA to continuously innovate and adapt to remain at the forefront of the industry.

Going off the last quarter though for the company, the outflows of capital were quite noticeable as on just a quarterly basis, the client cash balance was decreased by $5 billion and $20 billion on a year-over-year basis instead. This has resulted in LPLA having a total client cash balance of $50 billion. It seems that higher interest rates are taking a toll on the clients and customers of the business and if we continue to see outflows like this I would be worried about the future ROA of the business. Right now it's at 12.5%, and further outflows could potentially lead to a decrease here. This could drag the share price down with it, and a p/e of 8 - 9 may be applicable instead to reflect the current situation. That is the same as the rest of the broader financials sector. For any company, I tend to seek an earnings discount of 10 -15% to the broader sector, and a p/e of around 8 would yield that, resulting in my target being just that. That focus opens a significant downside risk for investors right now and is in part why I have them on a hold for now.

Investor Takeaway

I think that the business quality of LPLA is incredibly impressive right now, but I also think that perhaps it's not the best time to get in just yet. They are still at a valuation level which I consider too high. Paying an over 40% premium based on earnings is not justified right now. For a premium that high, you need faster and more promising growth than what LPLA is offering right now. The EPS estimates suggest a near 10% annual growth rate. If the share price remains the same and the EPS grows at a terminal rate of 10%, in 2029 it would finally extrude a p/e of 9.6. At that point, I would be more interested. So my point is that even though the company has a solid asset base and is growing, at a certain point the valuation has to be realistic, and I think it becomes that when in line with the sector. There seems to be limited upside for the medium term, and then it makes more sense for a hold.

Paying a premium opens you up to more downside risks in the face of a broader market correction. LPLA would likely fall down to a similar P/E as the financials sector, around 9 - 10 that being. My target for LPLA right now is a p/e of under 8.5 at least, which would provide me an ample 10 - 15% earnings discount. The P/B would also be lower, as it's quite high right now at over 9. However, with that said, I don’t want to discredit the long-term prospects of the company too much. In 20 years I think investors will have gotten a very good return and perhaps even a market-beating one. If the company chooses to divert more capital to growing the dividend, then I think it would be more intriguing to start a position in the company. For the moment, though, I will be rating the company a hold.