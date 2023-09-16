Tom McAtee

Catalyst watch for the week of September 17. Seeking Alpha Senior Executive Editor Kim Khan on the big event of the week, the 2-day FOMC meeting. (00:22) Julie gives a brief earnings preview of FedEx Corporation (FDX). (02:56) Kim gives an investor and fan analysis of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU). (04:20)

Julie Morgan: So, Kim, next week, the big event is the FOMC meeting.

Kim Khan: Yeah. The Fed is always the biggest economic event when it has a decision and this is no different, but it is a different type of meeting and as much as what the market is expecting. They are almost 100% sure that the Fed will do nothing. You don't see that kind of a surety priced in, or you haven't at least seen it for a while, but this has been telegraphed rather well.

They've had now two months of data between this upcoming meeting and their last meeting. They said they were going to be data dependent on whether or not there's going to be another hike. And we've had two Nonfarm Payrolls reports, we've had two CPIs, and there's nothing in either of them that's really said this can change the FOMC's mind.

JM: Okay. So I noticed you said that they will likely do nothing, but there is probably no chance that they're going to cut, right?

KK: Cuts are completely off the table for this year. In fact, the market is still debating on whether or not there is another hike left in this tightening cycle. This meeting, they can let it go. They haven't seen anything with labor market tightness, or a sudden spike in any of the components of CPI that are going to push them to say, okay, we have to act now.

They've got time, but the market is still undecided and probably the Fed is still undecided in whether they want to raise by another 25 basis points to close out the year. If you look at the futures markets, they're pricing in just about a 60% chance that they'll stay steady in their November meeting. And then in their December meeting, that drops to about 55%. So, they could still end the year with just a one more flourish with a rate hike. That's what my dad, who's an economist is expecting.

JM: My question is, would one more be too much?

KK: Well, yeah, I think that there's a valid argument for that that we haven't seen how much has bled into the system in this tightening, how much fiscal conditions have tightened? The gears are grinding. The economies is going to be slowing.

But on the other hand, if you looked at the data that we got today, this is Thursday when we're recording this, you still saw a pretty resilient U.S. consumer in retail sales, and you still got low jobless claims, meaning that there is still not this loosening the labor market that Jerome Powell, especially would like to see.

So they probably don't want to overtighten, but I think they might lean to doing too much rather than doing too little and say that they -- who maybe can then start cutting earlier than planned. Right now, cuts are forecasted not to start until about June was going to market Fed funds futures.

JM: Now, Kim, it's time to talk about earnings. Of course, most companies have reported, but there's still some notable names that have not, and one of those names is FedEx.

I spoke to our editor, Clark Schultz, about FedEx, and he pointed me to an analysis by UBS. UBS says, while FedEx is still facing weak aggregate demand, there are three factors that have become more favorable since they last reported earnings in June. The three factors include the exit of Yellow from the market, a greater than anticipated boost from the diversion of packages from UPS. And, of course, that stems from the strike concerns in July and higher fuel prices, and those are all tailwinds for FDX in the August quarter.

Now, the first two factors are obvious as far as Yellow and UPS are concerned, but the last one, it really made me wonder as far as higher fuel prices. So I dug a little deeper, and UBS said lower jet and diesel fuel prices on a year-over-year basis are a headwind to FDX expressing ground revenue per piece in the first quarter of fiscal year ‘24. However, the increase in fuel prices sequentially indicates less of a headwind for FDX compared to what it would have been when FDX reported earnings in June. So that's the reason higher fuel prices would be a tailwind.

Now, Kim, let's talk about Manchester United. I know last week we reported on Seeking Alpha that MANU dropped double digits amid a report that the Glazer family will take the soccer club off the market after failing to get the price they wanted. We know that MANU reports sometime over the next couple of weeks. Tell me this. Is the team still up for sale or not? What do you know about this?

KK: Well, I'm going to approach this. I want to say full disclosure. I have been a Manchester United supporter all my life. So this is going to be a bit of finalysis or fan analysis, if you will. And I think that the team is not currently up for sale, and I don't think it ever was for sale. I think the Glazers wanted to take some pressure off themselves and also test the waters to see if they get a ridiculous valuation, like £7 billion just to take it off their hands.

They don't want to give up control. They also don't want to put any of their own money into fixing a stadium that is falling apart. They have two solid offers on the table. They haven't heard anything about that. Interesting to see when their earnings come out. We don't know exactly when they're coming out.

There's a lot of different dates, as early as 19th could be the latest as the 28th of September. And that's kind of what you get from this club that is just a debacle in running itself right now. It’s a shadow of its former self. And if I was an investor, I do not own shares of it, and I wouldn't touch them with a ten-foot pole because this should be trading like a distressed asset. Everything is crumbling from the top on down.

The Glazer family have absolutely no intention of turning the club around to what the supporters want it to be. They do spend money on players when they're forced to, but it's usually the wrong players because they want to put their own people involved, not soccer people involved, up top. So you get a bunch of former JPMorgan bankers making decisions on who's the best left winger. Right now, you've got actually problems with players off the field allegations. Players are playing. Players are calling out the manager on social media. It's a complete disaster.

JM: Okay, Kim. So that was your finalysis, your fan analysis. Now, let's think about this from an investor's standpoint. I know what you said, that you wouldn't touch it with a ten-foot pole. What are other analysts saying?

KK: Well, it's tough to really, traditionally analyze these companies, because sports teams, if they're doing well, they're spending money. So they're not really, like, great cash generators . Man United has great revenue global revenues for merchandise and marketing. And that's very strong for them. They spend a lot on getting the best players, which they need to, to complete at the highest level.

So that they can sell more shirts. It's a circle. If you want to have a long-term investment strategies, this isn't something that Warren Buffett would ever consider as something that's going to continually pay your dividends, see slow appreciation, strong cash flow growth or anything like that.

What you do is kind of play it as an art play, and, like, that's what's been how the stocks been trading. It got up to 27. Now it's at 19, bouncing back and forth because of people saying, well, somebody's going to make a buyout offer eventually on this and take it off their hands for some kind of price. The trouble is where do you get in on that? And that's where it's really difficult for investors.

I'd also say if you wanted to take a look at it and I mentioned, like, you should be trading like a distressed asset. If you look at other things in the past, where you've seen companies that -- real powerhouses, great ones but then have fallen on hard times, have had management mistakes, have made the wrong moves. You kind of know it when you see it.

So all the headlines of Manchester United if you're reading those, it's just one disaster after another stumbling on and on. It's kind of like when you used to go into Sears and you'd see, like, you'd remember how Sears used to be in full of people, and then suddenly you saw, like, completely empty shelves. Things aren't being restocked. Things are flat on the floor. Nobody's picking stuff up, or like JCPenney, and then they try and do something big like JCPenney did in bringing in Ron Johnson from Apple to turn things around. And it's a bunch of the headlines, but nothing actually happens. It might be beyond saving in its current incarnation.

So the idea for the investor is, do you think someone's going to meet the Glazers’ valuation? And it's tougher to say that anyone would, given how this sale process has run through because you've had, like, the rain group who have reportedly, according to sources from some reports, gotten really frustrated on giving being told to sell something that isn't actually really for sale, they've reached out to people, and you'll start to see payments to them show up and then you think, okay, well, so we're paying these people to sell the club even though we're not exactly intending to sell the club. So that’s more money burned. As an investor, do you think that someone's going to come and swoop in? It seems tough to see for me now.

JM: Kim, you know, something you said earlier. And I know you probably are like, she kind of eased over that one. Kim, is your dad an economist?

KK: Yes, he is. He's an economist. He's an international economist. He used to work for the IMF and he's now retired, but he was Head of the IMF Middle East division for a while. And so he always lets me know when he listens to the podcast, what his predictions are, and also when he doesn't agree with mine.

JM: Okay, Kim. You know what? There are so many things that I would love to explore with that. And I would also like to see the two of you kind of, for lack of a better term, go at it on something that you have a different opinion about.

KK: All right. We'll have to set it up for catalyst to watch it. It won't be nearly as exciting as the phony Musk and Zuckerberg battle, but it will be interesting.

JM: Interesting indeed.